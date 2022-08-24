ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bartowsportszone.com

Cass volleyball defeats Rockmart; Cartersville splits home matches

In local volleyball action Thursday night, Cass defeated visiting Rockmart in a best-of-five, non-region match while Cartersville split a pair of non-region matches at The Storm Center. Woodland, also playing at home Thursday, suffered a heartbreaking loss to East Paulding in five sets. In Carroll County, Adairsville lost a pair...
ROCKMART, GA
Woodland wins in extra innings at Dalton; Ringgold takes battle of Tigers at Adairsville

Woodland and Dalton needed nine innings Thursday night in Whitfield County to decide their Region 7-5A tilt. The two teams were tied 3-3 through the regulation seven frames before trading two runs each in the eighth inning. Woodland added two more in the top of the ninth and escaped with a one-run win although Dalton got the potential tying run to third base.
DALTON, GA
Cartersville takes region battle with Cass, 3-1

Cartersville pushed across single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings Thursday night to defeat visiting Cass, 3-1, in Region 7-5A action. Cass led 1-0 with a run in the top of the first driven home with a line drive single by Dariana Sosa. Cartersville tied the score in...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Woodland surges past Cartersville; Adairsville, Cass earn region wins

A late inning rally lifted Woodland to a Region 7-5A win Tuesday night over Cartersville while Adairsville split its region doubleheader with Bremen and Cass held on to defeat Hiram. Late inning surge lifts Woodland past Cartersville. The Woodland Lady Cats scored five runs in the top of the seventh...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Another Option for Endless Breadsticks Coming to Newnan

Just typing this out is making my mouth water, endless breadsticks are indeed coming to Newnan. Currently the city of Newnan is reviewing plans for a Fazoli’s restaurant at the corner of Torreo Trail and Bullsboro Drive, which is directly across the street from Eastgate Shopping Plaza/Food Depot/Bargain Hunt. Last year about this same time, Fazoli’s opened another location in Georgia up the road in Rome. Fazoli’s also has a location in Columbus near Columbus Park Crossing. The fast casual Italian American restaurant features a wide variety of options including a mix of everything with their Pasta samplers. To see more of their menu click here. We will keep you posted on the groundbreaking and grand opening timeline.
NEWNAN, GA
Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash

PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials. Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
WEBSTER COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
ROSWELL, GA
Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

