Cass volleyball defeats Rockmart; Cartersville splits home matches
In local volleyball action Thursday night, Cass defeated visiting Rockmart in a best-of-five, non-region match while Cartersville split a pair of non-region matches at The Storm Center. Woodland, also playing at home Thursday, suffered a heartbreaking loss to East Paulding in five sets. In Carroll County, Adairsville lost a pair...
Woodland wins in extra innings at Dalton; Ringgold takes battle of Tigers at Adairsville
Woodland and Dalton needed nine innings Thursday night in Whitfield County to decide their Region 7-5A tilt. The two teams were tied 3-3 through the regulation seven frames before trading two runs each in the eighth inning. Woodland added two more in the top of the ninth and escaped with a one-run win although Dalton got the potential tying run to third base.
Cartersville takes region battle with Cass, 3-1
Cartersville pushed across single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings Thursday night to defeat visiting Cass, 3-1, in Region 7-5A action. Cass led 1-0 with a run in the top of the first driven home with a line drive single by Dariana Sosa. Cartersville tied the score in...
Woodland surges past Cartersville; Adairsville, Cass earn region wins
A late inning rally lifted Woodland to a Region 7-5A win Tuesday night over Cartersville while Adairsville split its region doubleheader with Bremen and Cass held on to defeat Hiram. Late inning surge lifts Woodland past Cartersville. The Woodland Lady Cats scored five runs in the top of the seventh...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Grand Opening at John A. White Park Unveils Historic Golf Course with Major Facelift
A new and improved John A. White Golf Course reopened to public fanfare Friday, August 19, 2022 after a months-long renovation and beautification project sponsored by the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA). We’re extremely proud of the improvements we’ve made at this important and historic...
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
Another Option for Endless Breadsticks Coming to Newnan
Just typing this out is making my mouth water, endless breadsticks are indeed coming to Newnan. Currently the city of Newnan is reviewing plans for a Fazoli’s restaurant at the corner of Torreo Trail and Bullsboro Drive, which is directly across the street from Eastgate Shopping Plaza/Food Depot/Bargain Hunt. Last year about this same time, Fazoli’s opened another location in Georgia up the road in Rome. Fazoli’s also has a location in Columbus near Columbus Park Crossing. The fast casual Italian American restaurant features a wide variety of options including a mix of everything with their Pasta samplers. To see more of their menu click here. We will keep you posted on the groundbreaking and grand opening timeline.
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
10 more Rome High School students arrested after 4th brawl breaks out on campus
ROME, Ga. — Ten more students have been been arrested after yet another brawl broke out at a Floyd County high school Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Yesterday’s fight was the fourth to break out at Rome High School since last week.
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies
Former First Lady of Georgia, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died. She was 80 years old.
Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash
PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials. Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Explore This Magical Mini Village Made Entirely Out Of Rocks In Calhoun
An hour or so north of Atlanta is the city of Calhoun in Gordon County. Nestled in this charming part of Georgia is the Seven-day Aventist Church, home to an enchanting miniature village made entirely out of rocks. The Rock Garden is the perfect spot to get completely lost in...
More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week. The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
