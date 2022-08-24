TWO-A-DAYS: HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are coming off one of the program’s best seasons in over a decade, finishing with an 8-3 record. The team is looking to make its first State appearance since 2013 and hope that the return of its key playmakers can help end the streak.

Leading the way for H-M-S is senior two-way star Kooper Ebel. The Iowa State commit totaled over 1,700 total yards and scored 28 touchdowns for the Hawks while also leading the team in tackles. Also, H-M-S brings back four of its top five tacklers as well as leading receiver Travis Kamradt.

Despite the Hawks returning most of its nucleus, H-M-S will still have plenty of gaps to fill. Most notably, the team will be looking for a running back to take the torch from Connor Dodd. Dodd totaled over 1,700 total yards and 27 total touchdowns for the Hawks. Also, he recorded the fourth-most tackles on the team.

For H-M-S this year, they know they’ll have to rely on the seniors as well as the underclassmen to step up for the team to be successful.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s season opener is just a few days away as they’ll be on the road for Week 1 in a big-time game against the West Sioux Falcons, who made it all the way to the 1A championship last year. These two teams met up in Week 1 last season, with the Falcons picking up the victory.

