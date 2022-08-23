ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Community reacts to Middleton parade with no politicians

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night with the intention of celebrating comradery in the community, but controversy was quickly sparked by a big announcement. For the first time in the festival’s history, elected officials would not be able to walk in the parade....
MIDDLETON, WI
CBS 58

Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader has withdrawn subpoenas submitted as part of a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted to mayors across the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
veronapress.com

Yanna Williams resigns from the school board

Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
VERONA, WI
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

Outdoor blowouts on both Monona and Mendota

Plus more events we recommend checking out in Madison, August 29 through September 4 edition. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this summer, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community

CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
CLINTON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities. Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates. Shane Hoffman was one of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Skin & Co. relocates after being impacted by Madison burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business has moved to a new location after being robbed back in May. The Skin and Co., one of several businesses robbed in the Clock Tower Court strip mall on Mineral Point Road, is now operating out of Cottage Grove. Owner Kelly Scheinkoeng said...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Six Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack

A Waukesha County judge has dropped a half-dozen charges against the man accused of last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Darrell Brooks Junior still faces 77 charges for the incident, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. Attorneys for both sides argued over what evidence should be allowed at trial...
WAUKESHA, WI

