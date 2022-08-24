ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

krcrtv.com

HCSO: Early morning pursuit ends in arrest in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies arrested 55-year-old Mark Steven Franks after an early morning pursuit in Eureka. It all started around 2:14 a.m. when deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle parking in the HCSO Eureka Main Station lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Officials said the driver, Franks, displayed behavior often associated with individuals under the influence of a controlled substance or experiencing a behavioral health emergency.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Eureka man arrested Tuesday for fentanyl and gun possession

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old William "Billy" Nickols for possessing fentanyl and illegally having guns as a felon. According to the HCDTF, agents served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C Street in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales and detained Nickols. During their search, agents found about half an ounce of fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials, a handgun, a short-barreled shotgun and three rifles.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Hoopa, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Yurok Tribe receives $61 million grant for broadband connectivity program

KLAMATH, Calif. — On Thursday, the Yurok Tribe's Telecommunication Corporation received a $61 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program grant from the National Telecommunication and Information Administration. The grant will be used to significantly increase broadband access and boost the economy on California's far North Coast, according to the tribe.
KLAMATH, CA

