Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen wants ambulance calls handled by county 911, not Mon Valley EMS
Almost a month after Mon Valley EMS visited Monessen Council to address rumors about response times and staffing concerns, the city is going to ask Westmoreland County 911 to take a more active role in assigning ambulance coverage. The beleaguered Mon Valley EMS has seen multiple communities drop its service...
monvalleyindependent.com
Owners keep businesses running after explosion
The Aug. 2 explosion at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport did more than shatter windows and blow holes in walls. It sent two people to area hospitals and displaced several businesses and organizations that called the Ninth Street building — which was once the YWCA — their home.
monvalleyindependent.com
Winston has big plans for Communities That Care
Strength and kindness, hard work and perseverance. These are a few characteristics of new Monessen Communities That Care assistant program coordinator Rayna Winston.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen eyes solution for rodent problem
Monessen council plans to hire an exterminator to alleviate the city's rodent issues. Earlier this month, Mayor Ron Mozer said the city has a serious problem with rodents.
monvalleyindependent.com
End of summer block party set for Saturday in Donora
The Donora Smog Commemorative Committee will host the Donora End of Summer Block Party from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday on McKean Avenue between Fifth and Seventh Streets. The neighborhood bash brings food and craft vendors, pony rides, live music, DJs, balloon art, face painting, chuck-a-luck, ax throwing, caricatures, a raffle and fireworks to the borough for a final summer celebration. The event is free to attend.
monvalleyindependent.com
Darrell L. Shipley – Donora
Darrell L. Shipley, 88, of Donora, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Mon Valley Care Center in Monongahela. He was born July 17, 1934, in Charleroi, son of the late Edwin Shipley and the late Mildred Hollowood Shipley. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Darrell was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Shipley. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Mary Smith Shipley; a daughter, Jan (Jeffrey) Aisquith of Severna Park, Md.; a brother, Edwin (Martha) Shipley of Essex Junction, Vt.; and a sister-in-law, Mary Shipley. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. Family and friends wishing to attend the interment and committal services at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, are asked to arrive at the funeral home no later than 8:30 a.m. Full military rites will be accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.
monvalleyindependent.com
West Jefferson honors retired educator, community leader Louise Biddle
Members of the West Jefferson Hills School District honored one of their beloved retired educators and community leaders. Superintendent Dr. Janet Sardon and West Jefferson Hills School District staff honored Louise Biddle, who has served the West Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills and Pleasant Hills communities for the vast majority of her 98 years.
monvalleyindependent.com
Dorothy Paterline – Charleroi
Private funeral services were held for Dorothy Paterline, 97, of Charleroi, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Born on Aug. 31, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann DiRocco. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish and was the former Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was very active in the hospital auxiliary and won the Rose Melenyzer Sweeny Award for home and hospital for the old Charleroi-Monessen Hospital. Dorothy is survived by her sons, John Paterline and David Paterline, both of Charleroi; daughters, Susan Paterline Lawson of Charleroi, and Mary Grace (Tom) Decker of Treasure Lake, Pa.; sisters, Irene Orsini and Joann Cheney; grandchildren, Lisa (Justin) Forlini, Richard (Linsey) Lawson, Dr. Algie (Amy Reasinger) LaBrasca, Mistica (Ryan) Zeli and Tommy Decker; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sabrina and Seraphina Forlini, Richard and Gabriella Lawson, Algie and Gianna LaBrasca and Rylan and Luca Zeli. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bruno Paterline; brother, Arthur DiRocco; sister, Norma Rolison; and daughter, Jacqueline Paterline. Interment was in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Presbyterian Senior Care at Southmont, fourth floor woodside, for their care. Condolences may be sent to www.sapllinofuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Karen Lee Richards – Belle Vernon
Karen Lee Richards, 69, of Belle Vernon, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. She was born Dec. 7, 1952, in Citizens General Hospital, New Kensington, to the late Ralph and Hilda Irene Caventer VanTine, along with Thomas L. and Phyliss Richards. Most of her life, Karen lived in a group home called Shady House in Belle Vernon, where she participated in the TAC Program under the care of the SPHS Program. She enjoyed coloring, bingo, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, going to church and dancing, especially to country music. Karen also enjoyed going on picnics and parties, especially dressing up for Halloween. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debra J. Simak Hanchett. Karen is survived by her nephew, Chris Simak Jr.; niece, Amy (Andrew) Simak-Rogel; sister, Marla Richards; great-nephew, Darin Simak; and great-niece, Autumn Rogel. Family and friends will be received from 10 to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at noon in the funeral home with Pastor Dean Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold. www.cardarofuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Rosalie N. ‘Honey’ Affinito – Monongahela
Funeral services were held for Rosalie N. “Honey” Affinito, 85, of Monongahela, who passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. She was born March 6, 1937, in Monongahela. Rosalie is the daughter of Bernard and Jennie Destefon Affinito. Rosalie graduated from Monongahela High School in 1955 and went on to become a branch manager at Mellon Bank, working at multiple branches around the Valley until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish (formerly St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela and had a love for her prayer books and the Rosary. Rosalie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was a fan of watching and following her great-nieces and great-nephews through all their activities, such as sports and dance. She was also a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Rosalie is survived by her sisters, Jeannene Affinito and Bernadette (Joel) Kramer of Monongahela; brothers, Bernard (Billreda) Affinito of Dresden, Ohio, and Mark (Kathy) Affinito of Monongahela; several nieces and nephews, Mark Affinito, Jennie (Terrell) Affinito, Dominick (Christina) Affinito, Anthony Affinito, Michael (Emily) Affinito, Christine (Brian) Wagner, Patrick (Donna) Kramer and Timmy Kramer; great-nieces and great-nephews, Audrina and Averee Satterfield; and Jared (Cheyenne) Kramer, Matthew and Elizabeth Wagner and Leah (Shawn) Scheponik, all whom she loved very dearly. Interment was held in Monongahela Cemetery. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Dennis C. Foor – Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon
It is with great sadness to announce that Dennis C. Foor, 73, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon, died on July 21, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Oren V. Foor and the late Idabell V. Foor. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Gerald R. Foor. He was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Charleroi Hospital. He graduated from the last class of Rostraver High in 1966. He then graduated from California State Teachers College, receiving his degree in biology after just two and a half years. He then went on to teach in the Upper Saint Clair School District for 39 years. He was a dedicated teacher who always went the extra step with his students. He helped initiate many new teaching techniques for middle school science programs. Many of his students stayed connected after graduating. During a teaching sabbatical, he spent six months designing and teaching science courses for outdoor school in the Florida Keys. Dennis married the love of his life, Lana Yatchyshyn, on March 11, 1972, in Monessen. He and the family enjoyed camping in their trailer, traveling to many places in the Eastern U.S. Husband, father, uncle, brother, friend is a great understatement. He and Lana were always there to help anyone. Always having people in for a meal and association. They took into their home and cared for Lana’s parents and her aunt and uncle through severe illness. He and Lana spent time doing missionary work in the area before he started teaching. He belonged to the Clearwater, Fla., Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and formerly to the Monessen Congregation for many years. He is survived by the love of his life, Lana of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter, Alexia Blume (Brigham) of Canonsburg, Pa.; son, Brandon of Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Monte Foor (Virginia) of York, Pa.; and his identical twin, Darrell Foor (Suzy) of Rostraver Township, who is lost without him. Funeral services and burial are private at his request. Condolences can be sent through his brother, Darrell, at [email protected]
monvalleyindependent.com
South Allegheny opens season with win at Yough
South Allegheny's first drive of the new season didn't exactly provide ideal results. The Gladiators converted a 25-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage before committing four penalties and eventually punting on a 4th-and-46 deep in their own territory.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cal men struggle offensively in 3-0 loss
With a heavy dose of WPIAL and Mon Valley talent featured up and down its roster, the California men’s soccer team opened its 2022 campaign Thursday night. The Vulcans struggled to generate much offensively and allowed a pair of first-half goals in an intense 3-0 loss to West Virginia Wesleyan in a non-conference clash at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex.
monvalleyindependent.com
Trojans pull away early in romp over Frazier
California's balanced scoring and its tenacious defense ruined Frazier coach Mike Shannon's debut Friday night as the Trojans rolled to an impressive 65-13 victory in non-conference action.
monvalleyindependent.com
Yough looks to return to WPIAL playoffs
When Yough's boys soccer team made the WPIAL playoffs last season, it marked just the fourth time since 2004 the program qualified for the postseason.
