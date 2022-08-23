Read full article on original website
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Drops Slim 3-2 Final to Drexel
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's soccer battled Drexel for the full 90 minutes at the Ulrich Sports Complex on Thursday night, putting up 14 shots with key second-half goals from Zoe Schutter and Ryelle Shuey despite falling 3-2 to the Dragons. "On our end as a coaching staff, we've really...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Host Drexel in Final Home Game of August
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's soccer team will complete its season-opening two-game home stand Thursday as the Mountain Hawks welcome Drexel to the Ulrich Sports Complex. Game time is set for 6 p.m. with streaming coverage on ESPN+. Lehigh showed glimpses of momentum throughout its home opener against Monmouth...
lehighsports.com
Season Preview: Lehigh Showing Promise, Competitiveness Ahead of 2022 Slate
It's a new era for the Lehigh volleyball program. Of the 14 members of the roster, five are first-years, five are sophomores and four are juniors. The team has practiced hard and have embraced one another ahead of the program's first match of the 2022 season Friday vs. Mercer in Boca Raton, Fla.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Announces Restructuring of Track and Field Coaching Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh Athletics has announced a restructuring of the coaching staff of the track and field programs. Head Track and Field Coach Matt Utesch is stepping away from his role after 25 seasons leading the Mountain Hawks. Three members of the coaching staff, all of who competed for Utesch as Lehigh student-athletes, have been elevated into new roles. Head Men's Cross Country Coach Todd Etters '02 will assume the additional role of Head Men's Track and Field Coach. Khayla Atte '05 has been elevated from assistant coach to Head Women's Track and Field Coach. Assistant coach Brooke Astor '14 is moving into a new role as Director of Recruiting and Student-Athlete Development.
lehighsports.com
Out Of The Nest: Anna Harvey
This August, the Lehigh women's basketball program will highlight several student-athletes who went "Out of the Nest" this summer by doing incredible internships and exciting activities, all helping them on the road to Learn, Grow and Lead. In the fifth edition of the series, the Mountain Hawks highlight senior guard...
FOX43.com
High School Football opens Friday; Here's the Week 1 schedule for the L-L League, YAIAA and Mid-Penn
High school football in Central Pennsylvania kicks off with the first week of action Friday night, and it's a supersized schedule. With the addition of 13 Berks County football teams, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has expanded to 37 members -- which adds a few more games to an already crowded Week 1 docket.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
lvpnews.com
Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.
Traditions of Hanover resident William “Bill” Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25. “Moravian University and Traditions...
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
Deadly crash in Eagleville creates additional rush hour traffic in Lower Providence Township
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Traffic may be tough for a little while longer in Lower Providence Township due to a deadly crash Thursday. It happened on South Park Avenue in Eagleville just after 3 p.m.An SUV and dump truck crashed.One person died in the collision. No further information is available at this time.
sauconsource.com
Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says
The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329
The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
WGAL
Truck crashes into Berks County home
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
Penn
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Allentown metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bucks County Man Transforms His Front Yard Into a Professionally-Made Model Rail Yard
A Bucks County man has turned his front yard into a full scaler model train rail yard. Video editor Lyndsey Teague documented the fun project for 6ABC Action News. From a creative hobby to a professional setup, Tony, of Upper Bucks County, got his first train set when he was 11. He said he was hooked ever since.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
