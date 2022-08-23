ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Lehigh Drops Slim 3-2 Final to Drexel

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's soccer battled Drexel for the full 90 minutes at the Ulrich Sports Complex on Thursday night, putting up 14 shots with key second-half goals from Zoe Schutter and Ryelle Shuey despite falling 3-2 to the Dragons. "On our end as a coaching staff, we've really...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Host Drexel in Final Home Game of August

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's soccer team will complete its season-opening two-game home stand Thursday as the Mountain Hawks welcome Drexel to the Ulrich Sports Complex. Game time is set for 6 p.m. with streaming coverage on ESPN+. Lehigh showed glimpses of momentum throughout its home opener against Monmouth...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Announces Restructuring of Track and Field Coaching Staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh Athletics has announced a restructuring of the coaching staff of the track and field programs. Head Track and Field Coach Matt Utesch is stepping away from his role after 25 seasons leading the Mountain Hawks. Three members of the coaching staff, all of who competed for Utesch as Lehigh student-athletes, have been elevated into new roles. Head Men's Cross Country Coach Todd Etters '02 will assume the additional role of Head Men's Track and Field Coach. Khayla Atte '05 has been elevated from assistant coach to Head Women's Track and Field Coach. Assistant coach Brooke Astor '14 is moving into a new role as Director of Recruiting and Student-Athlete Development.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Out Of The Nest: Anna Harvey

This August, the Lehigh women's basketball program will highlight several student-athletes who went "Out of the Nest" this summer by doing incredible internships and exciting activities, all helping them on the road to Learn, Grow and Lead. In the fifth edition of the series, the Mountain Hawks highlight senior guard...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley's fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William "Bill" Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.

Traditions of Hanover resident William “Bill” Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25. “Moravian University and Traditions...
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester

The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
BUCKSCO.Today

Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot

The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
sauconsource.com

Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
QUAKERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here's what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329

The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into Berks County home

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA

