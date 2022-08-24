ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'

For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Good Bones#Breast#A Separation
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Goodbye Forever': Cheryl Burke Hints At Unfaithful Ex While Venting About Finding 'Texts' As Matthew Lawrence Divorce Looms

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke vented about an unfaithful ex in a TikTok video that fans are speculating is about her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence, Radar has learned. "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," the Dance Moms coach wrote in her video."The last time is absolutely right!" she added in the caption. "Goodbye forever … #exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."Burke did not mention her ex Lawrence although fans are theorizing the message was about him. "It's sad to think Matthew...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed... and Sofía Vergara Shares Pics!

It's official — "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are man and wife!. People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness. Sarah's former co-star Sofía Vergara shared several pics from the weekend wedding, revealing perfect...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
170K+
Followers
25K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy