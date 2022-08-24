Read full article on original website
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'
For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career
Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
ABC News
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess opens up about childbirth, her postpartum recovery
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess says she's "recovered" following the birth of her son, Zane Walker Green. She opened up about life after pregnancy and gave a glimpse into parenthood during an interview with ABC News' Kayna Whitworth that aired Friday on "Good Morning America." "I am in...
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
'Goodbye Forever': Cheryl Burke Hints At Unfaithful Ex While Venting About Finding 'Texts' As Matthew Lawrence Divorce Looms
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke vented about an unfaithful ex in a TikTok video that fans are speculating is about her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence, Radar has learned. "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," the Dance Moms coach wrote in her video."The last time is absolutely right!" she added in the caption. "Goodbye forever … #exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."Burke did not mention her ex Lawrence although fans are theorizing the message was about him. "It's sad to think Matthew...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed... and Sofía Vergara Shares Pics!
It's official — "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are man and wife!. People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness. Sarah's former co-star Sofía Vergara shared several pics from the weekend wedding, revealing perfect...
