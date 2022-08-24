ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIS-TV

SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion. The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45. No other information has been released. If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call...
PELION, SC
News19 WLTX

One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
msn.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD search for man wanted on multiple arrest warrants

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say is wanted on various active warrants for thefts from motor vehicles. According to authorities suspect, Warren Harris is accused of thefts from the Pope-Davis Tire and Automotive business that police took place earlier this month. Officials have not released information concerning what Harris is accused of stealing. Police are asking anyone who may know where Harris is, or has information about the thefts that can help in their ongoing investigation to contact crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Suspects arrested in shooting that left teen dead

Richland Co., (S.C.)–Richland Co. deputies say three suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17 year old boy. Deputies say they responded to Nexus Apartments in the Village at Sandhills on July 20th to a report of a shooting. There they found the body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
GASTON, SC

