SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion. The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45. No other information has been released. If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call...
Suspect, victim identified in Lexington County shooting on Glenn Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a Thursday night shooting in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 21-year-old Cleveland Stone Jr. of West Columbia now faces several charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The...
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
Lexington PD search for man wanted on multiple arrest warrants
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say is wanted on various active warrants for thefts from motor vehicles. According to authorities suspect, Warren Harris is accused of thefts from the Pope-Davis Tire and Automotive business that police took place earlier this month. Officials have not released information concerning what Harris is accused of stealing. Police are asking anyone who may know where Harris is, or has information about the thefts that can help in their ongoing investigation to contact crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
Fire rips through house outside of Irmo; no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said that there were no injuries during a fire that occurred on Thursday evening in northwestern Richland County. The fire happened in the 2800 block of Kennerly Road about 4 miles north of Irmo just before 8 p.m. according to a...
Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Deputies: Suspects arrested in shooting that left teen dead
Richland Co., (S.C.)–Richland Co. deputies say three suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17 year old boy. Deputies say they responded to Nexus Apartments in the Village at Sandhills on July 20th to a report of a shooting. There they found the body...
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
Grocery store on wheels soon to be riding through Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A grocery store on wheels will soon be rolling through Kershaw County thanks to the United Way. Donnie Supplee with United Way says, "This is kinda just the next step to bringing groceries to the community for those who don't have access to it, so it's a great thing."
Lexington County deputy has found a home in the special victims unit
Investigator Carleisha Gilliam knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at an early age. Gilliam told people, even at 3 or 4 years old, she wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and she stuck to that plan. Gilliam graduated from Lander University and went to graduate school at...
