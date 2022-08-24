Read full article on original website
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
RON DESANTIS: Charlie Crist, Kathy Hochul think conservatives are 'second-class citizens'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" he was appalled to hear Democratic lawmakers disparage Republican voters. GOV. RON DESANTIS: I do think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset that they do believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she's telling all the Republicans to get on a bus and get out of New York… they'd lose the NYPD, they'd lose the FDNY, they'd lose guys from the Port Authority.
Republican Senate candidates hit back on abortion attack ads from Democrats
Republican Senate candidates are clarifying abortion stances as Democrats attempt to paint the GOP as having "extremist" pro-life positions, hoping the issue will motivate their base to show up to the polls this November. Tiffany Smiley, the GOP candidate challenging Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington state, released an ad...
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union leader who criticized board meeting parents as Florida running mate
Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist has selected the president of the Miami-Dade County teachers union to be his running mate, placing education at the forefront of his campaign as he seeks to defeat incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats was announced...
Vulnerable House Dem pushes back on GOP claim that student loan handout will increase inflation, taxes
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is pushing back on claims from Republicans that President Biden's student debt handout, which is projected to cost an estimated $500 billion, will increase inflation and taxes as the midterm elections approach. Pointing to analysis from Wall Street, Axne, who has served as the representative for...
Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock hope to replicate 2020 in upcoming Georgia midterms
Georgia Democrats are hoping that two of the most well known faces of their party in the Peach State, Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock, will replicate previous success they've had in the upcoming November midterm election. In 2018, Abrams overwhelmingly won the Democratic gubernatorial primary race and finished second...
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - 21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the Democratic Primary race. With about 15% of precincts reporting, Castelli called the race in favor of himself. Just after 10 PM Tuesday, 17% of precincts were reporting with a significant lead, taking...
DC-area sniper must be resentenced, Maryland court rules
Maryland’s highest court ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo has to be resentenced due to U.S. Supreme Court decisions on constitutional protections for juveniles made after his sentencing. Malvo had been sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. He was 17 at the time...
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Cheney concedes NY-19 democratic primary
Attorney Josh Riley declared victory in the democratic primary for U.S. House District 19 Tuesday night. Local business owner Jamie Cheney has conceded.
Nearly 50 more migrants pour into NYC from Texas, 14 hotels now used for housing
Another bus carrying approximately 50 illegal migrants arrived in New York City Saturday from Texas, with another bus expected later in the morning. Migrants transported to New York City were mostly young men, as well several women. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 migrants to the Big...
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says
A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
Full results: Local 2022 August primary voter returns here
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June. When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. By the time a new map was drawn […]
Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials
KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
Race for Ulster County executive begins
KINGSTON – Now that Pat Ryan will be giving up his job as Ulster County executive to assume his new role as congressman in the 19th District, candidates for the local post are surfacing. County Comptroller March Gallagher, who had expressed interest in the county’s top- jobs, formally announced...
Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
