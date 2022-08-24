ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

RON DESANTIS: Charlie Crist, Kathy Hochul think conservatives are 'second-class citizens'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" he was appalled to hear Democratic lawmakers disparage Republican voters. GOV. RON DESANTIS: I do think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset that they do believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she's telling all the Republicans to get on a bus and get out of New York… they'd lose the NYPD, they'd lose the FDNY, they'd lose guys from the Port Authority.
FLORIDA STATE
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
New York City, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Tivoli, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
Elections
94.3 Lite FM

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Andrew Cuomo
wwnytv.com

Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - 21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the Democratic Primary race. With about 15% of precincts reporting, Castelli called the race in favor of himself. Just after 10 PM Tuesday, 17% of precincts were reporting with a significant lead, taking...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

DC-area sniper must be resentenced, Maryland court rules

Maryland’s highest court ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo has to be resentenced due to U.S. Supreme Court decisions on constitutional protections for juveniles made after his sentencing. Malvo had been sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. He was 17 at the time...
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Elected Representatives#Election Local#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Midwestern
hudsonvalleyone.com

No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says

A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
Syracuse.com

Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law

Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials

KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Race for Ulster County executive begins

KINGSTON – Now that Pat Ryan will be giving up his job as Ulster County executive to assume his new role as congressman in the 19th District, candidates for the local post are surfacing. County Comptroller March Gallagher, who had expressed interest in the county’s top- jobs, formally announced...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Fox News

Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy