MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds lined the driveway leading to the town of Moreau’s municipal complex Thursday evening. While the town is saying yes, those residents resoundingly said, “not Moreau” when it comes to building a controversial biochar facility. “The product itself is not the biggest concern, it’s the process of making the product that […]

MOREAU, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO