Florida State

Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
Town says yes, residents still say “Not Moreau” when it comes to biochar

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds lined the driveway leading to the town of Moreau’s municipal complex Thursday evening. While the town is saying yes, those residents resoundingly said, “not Moreau” when it comes to building a controversial biochar facility. “The product itself is not the biggest concern, it’s the process of making the product that […]
State: Opioid overdoses on rise in central NY

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health released comments regarding high opioid overdose rates in the state. The department said that a rapid uptick in overdoses related to opioid use has been seen in Central New York over recent weeks and months.
OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications

The states Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York's Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibitio
