ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Education
Lexington, SC
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
News19 WLTX

Richland 2, City of Columbia partner to offer high school students paid work experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership between Richland School District Two and the City of Columbia will provide opportunities for paid work experiences for students aged 16-18. Officials with the city and the school district signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday morning establishing the PremieR2Career program. The City of Columbia will hire students in jobs throughout various departments within city government, giving them the opportunity to gain work experience while still in school before heading off to college or into the job market.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#The School Board#Health Science Clinicals#Lmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Student brings loaded gun to Airport High

A loaded gun was found in the backpack of an Airport High School student August 22. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County School District opening elementary school playgrounds, parking lots to community

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District elementary playgrounds and walking areas are now accessible for those in the public. Elizabeth Starling, coordinator for nursing services at the district says, "For our elementary schools, our parking lots and playgrounds, and that will open it up to families in those communities for those who may not have access to a gym."
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy