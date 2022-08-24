Read full article on original website
'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
Kershaw County School District addresses potholes at Jackson Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — Potholes can be annoying, but they can also be dangerous. News19 received a call from a concerned viewer over the potholes at the entrance of the Jackson Elementary School bus driver lot, so we asked the district what it was doing to fix the issue. "It's...
Richland 2, City of Columbia partner to offer high school students paid work experience
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership between Richland School District Two and the City of Columbia will provide opportunities for paid work experiences for students aged 16-18. Officials with the city and the school district signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday morning establishing the PremieR2Career program. The City of Columbia will hire students in jobs throughout various departments within city government, giving them the opportunity to gain work experience while still in school before heading off to college or into the job market.
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
Do you need a dose of happy? Meet Richland Two's bus driver of the year!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — One special woman from Richland Two is riding a wave of appreciation after winning a big accolade from the district this summer. Sharon Chisolm won bus driver of the year for 2021 - 2022, and now with school starting up again she is back on bus duty.
'We may need to take a step back': Columbia Mayor talks Greene Street Corridor project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Greene Street Corridor also referred to as the Williams Street Extension is something that Columbia has been in conversation about since the 90s. However, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the city's steps toward bringing the proposed vision to life, just hit another roadblock. "We have applied...
West Columbia City Council approves redistricting map for voters
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia City Council has approved a new redistricting map after receiving and reviewing data from the 2002 United States Census. The unanimous vote came after a public hearing and second reading at Wednesday's special called council meeting. The South Carolina Office of Revenue...
Combatting stigma of mental health in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Mental health services are available in Orangeburg County. Behavioral health director Stacey says despite the need, people don't seek out help. "I think help is there but again we need to break the stigma so that people feel comfortable with coming into receive the services."
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
Student brings loaded gun to Airport High
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of an Airport High School student August 22. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeks community's help in deadly shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the publics help after a woman was shot to death and three others were injured - forcing both South Carolina State University and Claflin University on lockdown. “When the shooting happened you know we all were...
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in need...
Lexington County heroin trafficker sentenced to decades in prison
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A convicted drug trafficker will spend the next three decades in prison following a conviction handed up in Lexington County. According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 29-year-old Israel Mendoza Cervantes was sentenced in general sessions court earlier in the week after being convicted of all charges brought against him.
What led to a bad audit for Swansea - and why towns are supposed to keep track
COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 has been reporting for more than a week about the discrepancies with the town of Swansea's finances. According to the town's hired auditor, recent financial discrepancies in the 2021 budget audit are because of bad bookkeeping. Here's why bookkeeping matters:. It's an important job that's...
SC State hosts emergency town hall about student safety concerns
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Five days after the start of classes, SC State University is dealing with an off-campus tragedy that involved several of their students. According to Orangeburg deputies shots were fired at around 10:45 Sunday night on Buckley Street, less than a mile from SC State's campus. Students...
Kershaw County School District opening elementary school playgrounds, parking lots to community
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District elementary playgrounds and walking areas are now accessible for those in the public. Elizabeth Starling, coordinator for nursing services at the district says, "For our elementary schools, our parking lots and playgrounds, and that will open it up to families in those communities for those who may not have access to a gym."
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
