Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CCFD gears up for C.A.R.E. campaign to raise awareness for cancer
The Corpus Christi Fire department is gearing up for their cancer awareness relief effort or C.A.R.E. Campaign.
'Forging Forward': How a therapeutic hobby helps build brotherhood of veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marked the first event of many to come for Forging Forward. The community describes the event simply as "veterans helping veterans". The camaraderie of different generations of veterans and first responders gathering for an event like this to craft items that will last forever is special.
Scholarship scams breaking students' pockets
Scammers prey on needy scholarship applicants and attempt to steal money, banking details, personal information, and more.
Volunteer with CASA of the Coastal Bend encourages others to help the non-profit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend said they see children come into foster care daily and with school underway, there’s a possibility they could see even more children enter their doors-- which is why they’re looking for more volunteers. The non-profit has 100 volunteers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nueces County looks to hire fire marshal under strict guidelines
Brent Chesney said commissioners court added some requirements and mandatory certifications to the job description that weren’t clarified before.
University of the Incarnate Word is hiring in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University of the Incarnate Word is committed to educational excellence offering over 90 undergraduate majors, minors and over 20 graduate and doctoral programs. They are currently hiring for an advising and outreach specialist at their Corpus Christi center. They also offer tons of courses...
'Rockport was rebuilt by people, churches, and good samaritans'
Joe Kirchens and his family stayed in their home the night Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Aransas County remembers that night, and the long road back to recovery.
FDA approves rule to add over-the-counter hearing aids online, in-stores
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Food and Drug Administration issued a rule this week that will create a new category of over the counter hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Alana Manrow heads public affairs for South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. She said when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke will postpone his planned trip to Corpus Christi. O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness. His campaign confirmed via text that they do...
San Patricio County officials respond to RV fire on interstate
EDROY, Texas — Firefighters and San Patricio County sheriff's deputies responded to a major fire on Interstate 37 near Edroy on Saturday morning. An RV caught fire and first responders had to battle the flames and some traffic flying by. Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the RV was...
Flour Bluff ISD reports stranger danger incident
A Junior high counselor notified FBISD police of the stranger danger incident Friday morning. A report was made by CCPD.
First responders work rollover crash in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35. Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
‘We’d like to reward you a pair of our shiny silver bracelets’: Aransas Pass PD seeking owner of RV found abandoned near shoreline
ARANSAS PASS, Texas – Authorities are seeking the owner of an RV that was left abandoned on the shores of Aransas Pass. According to a Facebook post from the Aransas Pass Police Department, pictures show the RV covered in several tarp covers, broken doors and windows and rusted parked near the shore.
Storage fire forces Staples Street Center to close
All CCRTA employees and tenants were evacuated at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a small fire within a storage room on the second floor.
Donations of dog and cat food needed at Gulf Coast Humane Society
The Gulf Coast Humane Society needs both dog and cat food donations in order to help pet owners around the Coastal Bend.
TAMUCC reacts to Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness announcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big news came out of the White House Wednesday. The Biden Administration plans to cut $10,000 in student debt for many of the country's borrowers. The U.S. Department of Education received so much traffic to their site, that it crashed earlier Wednesday. Borrowers have to...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies
The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
Tynan VFD plans water distribution for residents during continuing water boil
TYNAN, Texas — Residents in the town of Tynan, Texas, have been advised to boil their water before consumption as officials there seek emergency grants to pay for a new water filtration system. The issue is sand and grit getting into the water supply, which can be bad for...
3NEWS team rescues kitten from engine compartment of company car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS found a furry four-legged stowaway in one of our news units Friday afternoon. Chief Photographer Preston West was loading up a news unit when he heard the sound of a kitten meowing. He originally thought the cat was on the roof, but after searching for sometime, found that the meowing was closer than he originally thought.
City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries. The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0