Corpus Christi, TX

State
Texas State
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Health
KIII 3News

First responders work rollover crash in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35. Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.
ROCKPORT, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies

The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

3NEWS team rescues kitten from engine compartment of company car

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS found a furry four-legged stowaway in one of our news units Friday afternoon. Chief Photographer Preston West was loading up a news unit when he heard the sound of a kitten meowing. He originally thought the cat was on the roof, but after searching for sometime, found that the meowing was closer than he originally thought.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries. The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.
INGLESIDE, TX
