Massachusetts State

Campaign Notes: Gov. Baker in Haverhill Tonight to Support DeFranco for State Senate

Gov. Charlie Baker is in Haverhill tonight, speaking in support of Republican candidate for state senate Salvatore P. DeFranco of Haverhill. DeFranco is seeking the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex and Middlesex District senate seat. He faces no opposition in the upcoming Republican primary and will face off against incumbent Democrat Barry R. Finegold of Andover in November.
WHAV

Haverhill Tries ‘Last Desperate Measure’ to Force State’s Hand on Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban

The Haverhill City Council agreed this week to, what was termed, a “last desperate measure” in its attempt to have trucks banned from the Rocks Village Bridge. The bridge, which connects Haverhill to West Newbury, has been closed to all traffic since being hit by an over-height truck on March 17. That incident was the third time in the past four years the bridge had to be closed due to being hit by an over-sized vehicle. Thus far, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been adamant in its decision not to restrict trucks. Frustrated by the lack of response from state transportation officials, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking him to intervene.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Gregory DiBurro, Former Owner of Pat’s Beef House, Dies at 72

Gregory J. DiBurro, 72, longtime owner of Pat’s Beef House in Haverhill died Friday, Aug. 19, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. DiBurro, of Newton, N.H., was born in Haverhill Dec. 29, 1949, son of the late Pasquale J. and Emily (Kokinos) DiBurro. He was educated in the Haverhill school system and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He went on to serve in the Army Reserves for six years during the Vietnam Era.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship

The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Podcast: September Muck March in Haverhill to Benefit Veteran Trauma Relief Programs

Trauma relief programs for veterans and their spouses will benefit from a 24-hour fundraising Muck March next month. The event supports Mission 22, a nationwide nonprofit with a goal of helping and supporting, veterans and their families and raising awareness of veteran suicide. U.S. Air Force veteran Jim Taylor, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said Recover Resiliency is the organization’s biggest program.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.

A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
BRISTOL, NH
WHAV

Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion

Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Taveras and Gonell Discuss Restorative Justice at GLFHC’s Speakers Series Thursday

“Restorative Justice” is the theme of the second session of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Speakers Series, taking place tomorrow night. Jadi Taveras, head of school, at Esperanza Academy of Lawrence, and Quin Gonell, manager of Restorative Justice at Lawrence High School, discuss, what the Health Center calls, “the importance of restorative justice in education.”
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Haverhill School Committee Selects Boston Law Firm for Union Bargaining and Other Labor Issues

The Haverhill School Committee chose a new law firm last Thursday to assist with contract negotiations, employee discipline and other labor relations matters. Boston-based Morgan, Brown and Joy was selected after committee members interviewed representatives from three firms seeking the assignment. Other contenders were Mirick O’Connell out of Worcester and Murphy, Hesse, Toomey and Lehane of Quincy.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

