First Generation College Student Joins Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Jouel Gómez of Haverhill, a Northern Essex Community College graduate, community volunteer and current president of the college’s Alumni Board, was recently confirmed as the new alumni-elected member of the Northern Essex Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Gómez is a senior manager at Massachusetts General Brigham’s...
Eammon’s Heart Foundation Free Speaker Series Launches Wednesday with Familiar Leaders
Eammon’s Heart Foundation, which aims to help young people become free from substance abuse, is launching a free, educational speaker series and open discussion on addiction, prevention, recovery and the role mental health plays. The first program features a representative from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office; former Haverhill City Councilor...
Campaign Notes: Gov. Baker in Haverhill Tonight to Support DeFranco for State Senate
Gov. Charlie Baker is in Haverhill tonight, speaking in support of Republican candidate for state senate Salvatore P. DeFranco of Haverhill. DeFranco is seeking the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex and Middlesex District senate seat. He faces no opposition in the upcoming Republican primary and will face off against incumbent Democrat Barry R. Finegold of Andover in November.
Northern Essex President Lane Glenn a Finalist for State Higher Education Commissioner
When the state Board of Higher Education conducts interviews this week with finalists for the job of commissioner, Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn is expected to be among them. Finalists are expected to be named today following the board’s research during the last week into candidates’ backgrounds,...
Haverhill Tries ‘Last Desperate Measure’ to Force State’s Hand on Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban
The Haverhill City Council agreed this week to, what was termed, a “last desperate measure” in its attempt to have trucks banned from the Rocks Village Bridge. The bridge, which connects Haverhill to West Newbury, has been closed to all traffic since being hit by an over-height truck on March 17. That incident was the third time in the past four years the bridge had to be closed due to being hit by an over-sized vehicle. Thus far, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been adamant in its decision not to restrict trucks. Frustrated by the lack of response from state transportation officials, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking him to intervene.
Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks
Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
Gregory DiBurro, Former Owner of Pat’s Beef House, Dies at 72
Gregory J. DiBurro, 72, longtime owner of Pat’s Beef House in Haverhill died Friday, Aug. 19, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. DiBurro, of Newton, N.H., was born in Haverhill Dec. 29, 1949, son of the late Pasquale J. and Emily (Kokinos) DiBurro. He was educated in the Haverhill school system and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He went on to serve in the Army Reserves for six years during the Vietnam Era.
Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship
The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows Elects UMass Lowell School of Nursing Chair
UMass Lowell’s Heidi Collins Fantasia last month was elected a member of the 2022 American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows. In recognition of her dedication to those for whom she cares and the profession of nursing, she was one of nine Massachusetts professionals named in a group of 250 from across the nation and the globe.
National Trade Association Names Haverhill Bank as one of America’s ‘Top Lenders’
Haverhill Bank is the only Massachusetts bank to rank in the top 10 in its category as one of America’s “Top Lenders.”. Independent Community Bankers of America, a national trade association, recently named Haverhill Bank as a top lender among consumer banks with between $300 million to $1 billion in assets.
Podcast: September Muck March in Haverhill to Benefit Veteran Trauma Relief Programs
Trauma relief programs for veterans and their spouses will benefit from a 24-hour fundraising Muck March next month. The event supports Mission 22, a nationwide nonprofit with a goal of helping and supporting, veterans and their families and raising awareness of veteran suicide. U.S. Air Force veteran Jim Taylor, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said Recover Resiliency is the organization’s biggest program.
Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.
A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
Public Bus Schedule Out of Lawrence Changes to Every 30 Minutes Starting Sept. 6
For the first time in the history of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, all Lawrence-based bus routes begin operating Tuesday, Sept. 6. every 30 minutes, all day. The Authority said Lawrence buses ran only every 30 minutes during peak hours, but provided hourly service at all other times. “For...
Today’s Obituaries: Ann B. Shaw, 77, Career Spanned Lowell Sun, Bradford College and ValleyWorks
Ann B. Shaw, 77, passed away unexpectedly following surgical complications at Lahey Clinic on Aug.18. Ann was the wife of David E. Shaw with whom she had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (O’Brien)...
Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion
Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
Taveras and Gonell Discuss Restorative Justice at GLFHC’s Speakers Series Thursday
“Restorative Justice” is the theme of the second session of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Speakers Series, taking place tomorrow night. Jadi Taveras, head of school, at Esperanza Academy of Lawrence, and Quin Gonell, manager of Restorative Justice at Lawrence High School, discuss, what the Health Center calls, “the importance of restorative justice in education.”
Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation Hosts Godsmack Charity Concert Saturday in Boston
Sen. Barry R. Finegold, recognizing his wife, family and friends who battled cancer, is hosting a concert at the new Fenway Music Hall Saturday to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and support the Scars Foundation. Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation, said its first annual charity...
Haverhill School Committee Selects Boston Law Firm for Union Bargaining and Other Labor Issues
The Haverhill School Committee chose a new law firm last Thursday to assist with contract negotiations, employee discipline and other labor relations matters. Boston-based Morgan, Brown and Joy was selected after committee members interviewed representatives from three firms seeking the assignment. Other contenders were Mirick O’Connell out of Worcester and Murphy, Hesse, Toomey and Lehane of Quincy.
Area Mayors Back Sen. DiZoglio’s Call for the Legislature to Go Back to Work, Approve Aid and Tax Relief
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio won the backing Tuesday of Merrimack Valley mayors and other officials who want the legislature to go back to work and approve bills that would send millions of dollars to area communities and give residents tax relief. DiZoglio is not seeking reelection and, instead, is running...
Off Ramp Between Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover to Close Nightly Starting Sunday
Drivers are advised that the northbound off ramp from Interstate 93 to Interstate 495 in Andover closes Sunday night through Friday, Sept. 2. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closing of the exit 40A ramp on I-93 northbound to I-495 northbound takes place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
