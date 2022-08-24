ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday

ABOVE VIDEO: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday. ABOVE VIDEO: Realtor, Philanthropist Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Upcoming Tuxes & Tails Gala. WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb ,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera

WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County resident celebrates 107th birthday with loved ones

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Palma Tessier gathered Wednesday for her 107th birthday. They celebrated with dancing, singing, food and cake. The Osceola Council on Aging hosted the party. They say, ironically, 107 people showed up. “We’re happy she’s still here,” Tessier's daughter-in-law, Doris Tessier, said....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Great bands to see this weekend in Sebastian and Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - There are several great live music options in Indian River County this weekend. Professor Pennygoode's Mighty Flea Circus play outside Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach on Fri., Aug. 26, 5:30-9 p.m. On Sat., Aug. 27, 7-10 p.m., the Flea Circus is at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Death investigation underway in Brevard County

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

