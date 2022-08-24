Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lifelong Melbourne Resident Lee L. Clevenger, 46, Passed Away Aug. 6
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – On the evening of Saturday, August 6, 2022, Lee L. Clevenger passed away, at the age of 46, in Merritt Island, Florida. He was born May 29, 1976, in Campbell County Kentucky, to Gary and Le Van Clevenger. Lee was a...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lifelong Resident of Titusville Bryan Dean Pahmeier Passes Away, Celebration of Life Set at Fox Lake Park
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Titusville lost an amazing man, Bryan Dean Pahmeier on August 2, 2022. An on and off lifelong resident of Titusville, he went to Apollo Elementary School, where he met his future wife Mo, Madison and Astronaut High School. He had two career passions, music and...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
WESH
74-year-old Brevard County woman, dog die after being struck by vehicle
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, a pedestrian and her dog died following a Brevard County crash. Melbourne police responded to the crash on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. A 74-year-old Melbourne woman was trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair on North Wickham when...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff Identifies Ashley Perala as Victim of Fatal Shooting, Charges William Chambless With Murder
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23. The victim is identified as 35-year-old Ashley Perala of Barefoot Bay. According to Brevard County...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge Civic Hub to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony September 10
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – After a hiatus due to inclement weather and ongoing health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19, the City of Rockledge is once again set to host its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10. The program will be...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge to Host Inaugural “Rocktober” 5k Run at the Civic Hub October 1
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – The City of Rockledge will host the inaugural “Rocktober 5K” at the Rockledge Civic hub on October 1. The race is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Funds raised will go towards benefitting the Rockledge High School Track Facility. Race...
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
click orlando
Wheelchair-bound woman and her dog fatally struck crossing Melbourne roadway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 74-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair died Saturday after she attempted to cross a Melbourne roadway with her dog and both were struck by a car, police said. Officers with the Melbourne Police Department responded to the scene on North Wickham Road north of its...
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies
ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
spacecoastdaily.com
THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday
ABOVE VIDEO: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday. ABOVE VIDEO: Realtor, Philanthropist Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Upcoming Tuxes & Tails Gala. WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb ,...
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera
WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
WESH
Osceola County resident celebrates 107th birthday with loved ones
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Palma Tessier gathered Wednesday for her 107th birthday. They celebrated with dancing, singing, food and cake. The Osceola Council on Aging hosted the party. They say, ironically, 107 people showed up. “We’re happy she’s still here,” Tessier's daughter-in-law, Doris Tessier, said....
hometownnewstc.com
Great bands to see this weekend in Sebastian and Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - There are several great live music options in Indian River County this weekend. Professor Pennygoode's Mighty Flea Circus play outside Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach on Fri., Aug. 26, 5:30-9 p.m. On Sat., Aug. 27, 7-10 p.m., the Flea Circus is at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach.
WESH
Death investigation underway in Brevard County
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
click orlando
‘He was perfect:’ Family friend remembers 4-year-old who died in Cocoa house fire
COCOA, Fla. – After Brevard County fire authorities said a child died Friday night in a Cocoa house fire, J’Aimee Carroll remembered 4-year-old Henry Basinger’s love of trains and Paw Patrol. “He was perfect. He loved everybody. He just wanted to be everyone’s best friend,” Carroll, a...
fox35orlando.com
Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Hispanic Center to Kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Viva Brevard Gala’ on Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, get ready to party not just once but twice, as the Board of Directors of the Brevard Hispanic Center hosts two very different events anticipated to attract thousands of guests. “Both events celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and help to...
