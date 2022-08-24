ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highlands Today

The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Brevard County, FL
Business
City
Port Canaveral, FL
Port Canaveral, FL
Business
Port Canaveral, FL
Industry
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
WESH

Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Kennedy Space Center#Space Station#Space Exploration#Electronic
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera

WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership

WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
spacecoastdaily.com

GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Aug. 26 through Sept. 2

MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Friday August 26, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD

Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!

If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy