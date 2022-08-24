Read full article on original website
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: 321 Lime House at Carib Brewery Artemis 1 Pre Launch Party Continues on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In celebration of Monday’s launch of the Artemis 1 Moon mission, 321 Lime House is hosting a Pre Launch Party all weekend, which continues on Saturday with game contests, live DJ, food trucks and more. This free event will be...
Highlands Today
The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
VP Kamala Harris to visit Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are set to travel to Kennedy Space Center to watch NASA’s Artemis I launch on Monday. Officials said Harris will speak and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis I launch
A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday's historic launch.
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Launch Delta 45 Meteorologists Predict 70% Chance of Favorable Weather for Artemis Launch on Monday
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 continue to predict a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch of Artemis I on Monday morning. The much anticipated Artemis 1 moon mission blastoff is set for Monday...
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Receives $2 Million Federal Grant to Protect Critical Infrastructure
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Port Security Grant Program has awarded $1,941,285 in federal grant funding for several projects at Port Canaveral to protect the Port’s critical infrastructure from terrorism and other security threats.
WESH
Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera
WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge Civic Hub to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony September 10
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – After a hiatus due to inclement weather and ongoing health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19, the City of Rockledge is once again set to host its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10. The program will be...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Will Run Regular Bus Routes Monday Despite Artemis 1 Launch Traffic
Next week marks a momentous occasion in our community. The NASA Artemis 1 launch is scheduled to take place Monday, August 29, with the two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. This is a historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe. What an exciting and busy...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
fox35orlando.com
Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
sebastiandaily.com
Forecasters are monitoring a potential tropical depression in Atlantic
So far, we’ve been pretty lucky this season, but it’s not over until Nov. 30. There are four disturbances in the Atlantic, with one showing a path that could take it near Florida. However, if it stays on its current path, it won’t make landfall anywhere near us....
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Aug. 26 through Sept. 2
MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Friday August 26, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge...
sebastiandaily.com
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD
Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
Bay News 9
Melbourne Fire Department becomes first in county with an ISO 1 certification
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Fire Department has a new certification that may help property owners save money. The certification from the nonprofit Insurance Services Office (ISO) recognizes the fire department as an ISO Class 1 — the highest rating a department can get. What You Need To...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!
If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
