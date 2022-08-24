ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Ridgeway Initiative Looks for Alternative Housing as School Year Approaches

With the start of school around the corner, some people and organizations in the community are working to help displaced families not only have school supplies, but a roof over their heads as well. The Rotary Ridgeway Initiative and those in the Bemidji School District are working to assist families struggling with housing following the closure of Ridgeway Court I apartment building earlier this year.
BEMIDJI, MN
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Hackensack Area

A Level 3 predatory offender has been released from custody and has moved to the Hackensack area. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says Ronald Emil Borchert was released on Tuesday and will be living in Turtle Lake Township in rural Hackensack. Borchert engaged in sexual conduct with an undercover officer...
HACKENSACK, MN
Bemidji, MN
Bemidji, MN
One Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Cass Lake

One man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Cass Lake on Wednesday. Cass County Sheriff’s Office officials report it happened just before 8 PM on Facility Center Drive. A 30-year-old man was injured and taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. The victim has not been identified. Lakeland News...
CASS LAKE, MN
Road construction on Highway 2 in Fosston to begin early September

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 2 in Fosston can expect short term delays and lane closures as construction begins in early September. During the project, crews will sealcoat as well as restripe the four lane configuration to a new three lane configuration. The project is expected to be complete mid-September.
FOSSTON, MN
SUV rolls after colliding with tractor

BADOURA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car rolled in a ditch after colliding with a tractor in Hubbard County AT 11:58am on Friday. A police report says a Honda CR-V was traveling approaching the tractor traveling the same direction on the shoulder of Highway 64. When the CR-V passed the tractor, the tractor came out into traffic and struck the CR-V. Both vehicles went into the northbound ditch. The CR-V rolled multiple times.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area

The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
CASS LAKE, MN
Bemidji Man in Custody After Attacking Beltrami Co. Deputy

A 34-year-old Bemidji man is in custody after attacking a Beltrami County deputy. The deputy was responding to a 911 call of a verbal argument around 6:45 Monday night at the 600 block of Lake Ave. NE. 911 operators could hear a man yelling and a female voice crying. According...
BEMIDJI, MN
Beltrami County Deputy Injured While Responding To Domestic Dispute

(Bemidji, MN) -- A Beltrami County deputy is injured after being attacked while responding to a domestic dispute Monday night. The deputy was able to gain control during the struggle and arrest the 34-year-old Bemidji man. The man was taken to the hospital after he repeatedly hit his head on the rear partition of the law enforcement vehicle, causing himself harm.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

