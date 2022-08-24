Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities
Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
Man driving in Leominster gets slashed with boxcutter in arm and head after suspect flags him down to pull over, police say
A man is in the hospital recovering after being slashed with a boxcutter by a man who flagged the victim down while he was driving Thursday, police said. The victim told police he was driving on Marguerite Avenue when he was flagged down by a Black male. After the victim got out of his car, the suspect then pulled out a boxcutter and demanded money. The suspect then slashed the victim on the arm and head, according to the Leominster Police Department.
whdh.com
Man arrested in NH after allegedly stealing car with woman, infant still in it
HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing several felony charges after he stole a vehicle that still had an adult and infant child inside of it, according to police in New Hampshire. Police in Hampton, New Hampshire said David Tayes, 46, allegedly stole a vehicle in the area of...
Police looking for hit and run driver accused of damaging multiple cars in Essex
ESSEX, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a car allegedly rammed into two vehicles before driving off over the weekend. Essex Police say on August 13, the vehicle pictured hit a parked car and another car travelling on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Both...
msn.com
Man seriously injured after early morning shooting in downtown Concord, police say
A man was seriously injured after an early Saturday morning shooting in downtown Concord, police said. Concord police said around 1 a.m., they responded to the area of Eagle square to investigate reports of a disturbance involving gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and...
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
liveboston617.org
Troopers Recover Two Illegal Firearms During Traffic Stop On Seaver Street in Roxbury
On August 25 2022, at approximately 01:40 hours, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police as well as Boston Police Officers from District B-2 did make two firearm arrests in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Seaver Street in Roxbury that resulted in charges against Nikolas Laronde, 23, of Roxbury and Jabbar White, 21, of Boston.
whdh.com
Waltham Police ask for public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old Jasmine Ramirez who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Ramirez was last seen in the area of School Street and Lexington Street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post. Ramirez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5″ with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen in blue jeans.
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
Peabody Police investigating armed robbery on bike path
PEABODY – Police are investigating a brazen attack in the middle of the day on a popular running and bike path in Peabody. Shortly after noon Wednesday, police say a man called them reporting he had been robbed at knifepoint.The victim called 911 and told police a man demanded jewelry and cash while brandishing a knife as he was on the path, then he says, he was assaulted.The victim ran from the area and police, the air wing, and K9s quickly responded, but they did not find the suspect, described as a Black man in his 20s wearing a surgical mask.Some people on the path say they're careful here anyway, and while an event like this is scary, it won't stop them from coming back to this path."It's definitely something to keep in the back of my mind, but it wouldn't stop me from coming here," one man said. Police have not made any arrests.
WMUR.com
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Londonderry crash
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a car crash Saturday afternoon in Londonderry. Authorities said she crashed her car into a guardrail on West Road and was the only person involved in the accident. Officials said the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Londonderry Fire...
WMUR.com
3 rifles, ammunition, collectible coins, power tools among items stolen from Northfield storage unit
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Northfield police are seeking the public’s help for information about the theft of three semi-automatic rifles, extra magazines and ammunition from a storage unit on Route 140. Police said it appears the theft occurred between July 23 and July 25. Other items were taken, including...
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Court prompts evacuation
The Middlesex Superior Court was evacuated Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat made against the building in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The police department said around 10:40 a.m. that its detectives and bomb squad were sweeping the courthouse. At noon police said the building had...
DA to announce indictment in death of young woman who was found dead in woods in Beverly in 1986
SALEM, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday plan to announce a murder indictment in connection with a decades-long investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods in Beverly. Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett will provide details on the indictment of...
Authorities release names of family members killed in Lynn murder-suicide
Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, brother-in-law, and brother-in-law’s father before taking her own life. Authorities on Thursday released the names of the family members who died Tuesday in Lynn in what they have described as a murder-suicide. Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamad Sharifi...
