PEABODY – Police are investigating a brazen attack in the middle of the day on a popular running and bike path in Peabody. Shortly after noon Wednesday, police say a man called them reporting he had been robbed at knifepoint.The victim called 911 and told police a man demanded jewelry and cash while brandishing a knife as he was on the path, then he says, he was assaulted.The victim ran from the area and police, the air wing, and K9s quickly responded, but they did not find the suspect, described as a Black man in his 20s wearing a surgical mask.Some people on the path say they're careful here anyway, and while an event like this is scary, it won't stop them from coming back to this path."It's definitely something to keep in the back of my mind, but it wouldn't stop me from coming here," one man said. Police have not made any arrests.

PEABODY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO