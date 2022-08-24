Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The world's deepest shipwreck—a WWII warship found in the Philippine SeaIntrovert boyBoston, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
First Generation College Student Joins Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Jouel Gómez of Haverhill, a Northern Essex Community College graduate, community volunteer and current president of the college’s Alumni Board, was recently confirmed as the new alumni-elected member of the Northern Essex Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Gómez is a senior manager at Massachusetts General Brigham’s...
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
homenewshere.com
All in the family at Winchester Hospital
In some respects, Winchester and Woburn are fierce rivals. Every Thanksgiving, the two football teams go head-to-head to see who is the king of the gridiron. Off the field, however, the two neighboring communities can work together, as evidenced by one Woburn family’s dedication to Winchester Hospital. With 14...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship
The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 24 – Four Dead in Lynn Following Tuesday Shootings – Local School Supt. Gets Contract Extension – Photos & Sports
Update: WCVB TV (Chan. 5) is reporting this morning that a pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday night on Route 1 in Saugus near York Ford sustaining serious injuries. Weather – Foggy start today, drying out. small chance of a shower, temps this afternoon into the 80s. Community...
Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
Northern Essex President Glenn and Three Others in Running for State Education Post
Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn, seeking the post of Massachusetts higher education commissioner, and three other finalists will be interviewed tomorrow. As only WHAV reported Tuesday, Glenn broke the news of his candidacy to college faculty and staff in a Monday afternoon email. Glenn said he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haverhill High School Class of 1976 Plans Reunion Sept. 24; Ticket Deadline Aug. 31
Haverhill High School’s class of 1976 is searching for classmates to help celebrate its 45th Reunion. The reunion features appetizers, salad, buffet dinner, desserts and a cash bar. DJ Brian will provide the entertainment. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 6 p.m., at the function room and...
Eammon’s Heart Foundation Free Speaker Series Launches Wednesday with Familiar Leaders
Eammon’s Heart Foundation, which aims to help young people become free from substance abuse, is launching a free, educational speaker series and open discussion on addiction, prevention, recovery and the role mental health plays. The first program features a representative from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office; former Haverhill City Councilor...
Haverhill Tries ‘Last Desperate Measure’ to Force State’s Hand on Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban
The Haverhill City Council agreed this week to, what was termed, a “last desperate measure” in its attempt to have trucks banned from the Rocks Village Bridge. The bridge, which connects Haverhill to West Newbury, has been closed to all traffic since being hit by an over-height truck on March 17. That incident was the third time in the past four years the bridge had to be closed due to being hit by an over-sized vehicle. Thus far, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been adamant in its decision not to restrict trucks. Frustrated by the lack of response from state transportation officials, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking him to intervene.
Public Bus Schedule Out of Lawrence Changes to Every 30 Minutes Starting Sept. 6
For the first time in the history of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, all Lawrence-based bus routes begin operating Tuesday, Sept. 6. every 30 minutes, all day. The Authority said Lawrence buses ran only every 30 minutes during peak hours, but provided hourly service at all other times. “For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
State Awards Early College Grants to Merrimack College and a UMass Lowell Program at Methuen High
Merrimack College and a UMass Lowell program targeting Methuen High School are among the beneficiaries of state grants for new early college pilots aimed at significantly increasing the number of underrepresented students taking college courses while still in high school. The state Executive Office of Education said Monday Merrimack College...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
whdh.com
Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)
In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday
Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
25 Investigates: Car crash ‘cherry on top’ of local driving school woes
BOSTON — “Find another street!” That’s what residents of Woodlawn Street in Jamaica Plain are asking a Boston driving school to do. They told 25 Investigates instructors from Paloma Driving School have been using their small dead-end road as a training ground for students. Parallel parking, 3-point turns, and congestion are a common sight, according to residents.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0