Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Titans Women’s Volleyball Team Goes 1-1 on First Day of Tournament in Texas
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball team defeated No. 20 Hill College in straight sets to go 1-1 on the first day of the Odessa College Tournament in Texas. The Titans lost to New Mexico Junior College 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 but bounced back...
spacecoastdaily.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 6 UCF Knights Football Standouts Named to 2023 Senior Bowl Watch List
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – A half-dozen UCF football standouts—running back Isaiah Bowser, tight end Kemore Gamble, offensive tackle Tylan Grable, wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and safety Divaad Wilson—have been named to the watch list for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl all-star game (Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama).
spacecoastdaily.com
WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Jones Slams Cocoa, Eau Gallie and Titusville Win Big
The Palm Bay Pirates host crosstown rival Bayside Bears in high school football Week 1 action. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark is on the play-by-play. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points. WATCH LIVE: The Melbourne Bulldogs host the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Softball Player Mikayla Lewin
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel both in the classroom and on the field. In this Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, we are featuring Florida Tech softball player Mikayla Lewin. This summer, the Lower...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Women’s Volleyball Win Straight Sets at Daytona State Invitational
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball team beat Coastal Alabama-South in straight sets in the second match of the Daytona State Invitational Wednesday at Daytona State College. The 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 win was the fifth straight for the Titans which...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH REPLAY: Melbourne Bulldogs Host the Lake Minneola Hawks in Prep Football Week 1 Action
WATCH LIVE: The Melbourne Bulldogs host the Lake Minneola Hawks in Prep Football Week 1 action. Daryl Durand and Ron Lighthall are on the play-by-play coverage of tonight’s matchup. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge to Host Inaugural “Rocktober” 5k Run at the Civic Hub October 1
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – The City of Rockledge will host the inaugural “Rocktober 5K” at the Rockledge Civic hub on October 1. The race is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Funds raised will go towards benefitting the Rockledge High School Track Facility. Race...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
RELATED PEOPLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Hispanic Center to Kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Viva Brevard Gala’ on Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, get ready to party not just once but twice, as the Board of Directors of the Brevard Hispanic Center hosts two very different events anticipated to attract thousands of guests. “Both events celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and help to...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge Civic Hub to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony September 10
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – After a hiatus due to inclement weather and ongoing health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19, the City of Rockledge is once again set to host its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10. The program will be...
spacecoastdaily.com
THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday
ABOVE VIDEO: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday. ABOVE VIDEO: Realtor, Philanthropist Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Upcoming Tuxes & Tails Gala. WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb ,...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lifelong Melbourne Resident Lee L. Clevenger, 46, Passed Away Aug. 6
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – On the evening of Saturday, August 6, 2022, Lee L. Clevenger passed away, at the age of 46, in Merritt Island, Florida. He was born May 29, 1976, in Campbell County Kentucky, to Gary and Le Van Clevenger. Lee was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Harmony Farms’ Buckaroo Ball Set Oct. 1, Will Celebrate 30 Years of Providing Equine-Assisted Therapy Services
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 2022 Buckaroo Ball, which benefits Harmony Farms’ Equine therapy program, is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, and will celebrate 30 years of providing equine-assisted therapy services to disabled individuals in Brevard County. The event will feature dinner, a live auction, a Wild West...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lifelong Resident of Titusville Bryan Dean Pahmeier Passes Away, Celebration of Life Set at Fox Lake Park
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Titusville lost an amazing man, Bryan Dean Pahmeier on August 2, 2022. An on and off lifelong resident of Titusville, he went to Apollo Elementary School, where he met his future wife Mo, Madison and Astronaut High School. He had two career passions, music and...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: 321 Lime House at Carib Brewery Artemis 1 Pre Launch Party Continues on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In celebration of Monday’s launch of the Artemis 1 Moon mission, 321 Lime House is hosting a Pre Launch Party all weekend, which continues on Saturday with game contests, live DJ, food trucks and more. This free event will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Launch Delta 45 Meteorologists Predict 70% Chance of Favorable Weather for Artemis Launch on Monday
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 continue to predict a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch of Artemis I on Monday morning. The much anticipated Artemis 1 moon mission blastoff is set for Monday...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Will Run Regular Bus Routes Monday Despite Artemis 1 Launch Traffic
Next week marks a momentous occasion in our community. The NASA Artemis 1 launch is scheduled to take place Monday, August 29, with the two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. This is a historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe. What an exciting and busy...
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
Comments / 0