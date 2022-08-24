ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 6 UCF Knights Football Standouts Named to 2023 Senior Bowl Watch List

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – A half-dozen UCF football standouts—running back Isaiah Bowser, tight end Kemore Gamble, offensive tackle Tylan Grable, wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and safety Divaad Wilson—have been named to the watch list for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl all-star game (Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama).
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Nevada State
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Wyoming State
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Rockledge, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junior Smith
spacecoastdaily.com

THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday

ABOVE VIDEO: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday. ABOVE VIDEO: Realtor, Philanthropist Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Upcoming Tuxes & Tails Gala. WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb ,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#College Soccer#Orlando Health Athletes#Brevard County
spacecoastdaily.com

GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer

Comments / 0

Community Policy