Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Butler County mother frustrated after her special needs children put on wrong school bus
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Butler County mother contacted us frustrated after her children didn’t get off their school bus. The school district responded, saying they experienced what they call ‘first day of school challenges.’. “Bus got to my house. Kids got off the bus, but my...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin
A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
monvalleyindependent.com
Winston has big plans for Communities That Care
Strength and kindness, hard work and perseverance. These are a few characteristics of new Monessen Communities That Care assistant program coordinator Rayna Winston. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant
Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
Be careful when sharing first day of school photos of your kids, BBB says
PITTSBURGH — When kids head back to class, parents want to mark the occasion by taking a photo of their first day of school. You’ve seen them on your feeds this week — photos of kids leaving for their first day of school, sometimes holding signs. It seems harmless, but the Better Business Bureau said you have to be careful with what you post on social media.
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
This Pa. school district is banning cell phones in the hopes of reducing fights and cyberbullying
It may not be the greatest news for students who go to school in Washington County but it might be necessary. A new school policy introduced in the Ringgold School District is cracking down on cell phone use, prohibiting students from using them while at school or on district property in hopes to reduce fights and cyberbullying, KDKA reported.
WXII 12
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years
PITTSBURGH — Local shoemaker Tony Macchiaroli is closing his business after 64 years. At almost 18 years old, Macchiaroli moved to Pittsburgh from Italy with $0.35 in his pocket. “It was in 1953,” said Macchiaroli. “It was like a dream.”. He quickly got a job and says...
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Participating in a Time-Honored Tradition Makes for a Sweet Lesson
I recently put together my first Pittsburgh cookie table. When the situation arose — two good friends were tying the knot at a small celebration at Penn Brewery and needed some help — I couldn’t believe it was the first time I was participating in the time-honored tradition. I had a cookie table at my own wedding, but my mother handled it from start to finish.
monvalleyindependent.com
Owners keep businesses running after explosion
The Aug. 2 explosion at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport did more than shatter windows and blow holes in walls. It sent two people to area hospitals and displaced several businesses and organizations that called the Ninth Street building — which was once the YWCA — their home.
Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
Teachers stepping up to help fill bus driver shortage in Butler School District
BUTLER, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, every single district in the state is looking for teachers right now. With kids heading back to school soon, bus drivers are still in high demand, and teachers in Butler are encouraging others to be part of the solution.
Local students, residents react to federal student loan cancellations
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Some Seton Hill seniors are celebrating tonight after finding out some of their student loan debt will be wiped away upon graduation. “I would definitely look forward to that, and I feel like it would help a lot of people, especially Seton hill students because it is a pretty expensive school,” said student Courtney Thomas.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest
The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
pittsburghmagazine.com
7 Real Pittsburgh Weddings
The architectural designers were married at Carrie Blast Furnaces in an ode to their passion for architectural history and adaptive reuse. Michael Kiplagat and Kat Stanko celebrated a magical day at the Stables at Hartwood after the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding three times. Monishi Chakrabarti’s proposal mirrored...
Biomanufacturing facility to bring medical innovation, hundreds of jobs to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by local and state leaders on Thursday to tout a major biomanufacturing company’s decision to open a facility in Pittsburgh. “It’s just one more way we’re doing what we really need to do to make sure we have the future we deserve,” Wolf said.
