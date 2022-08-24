ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin

A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Winston has big plans for Communities That Care

Strength and kindness, hard work and perseverance. These are a few characteristics of new Monessen Communities That Care assistant program coordinator Rayna Winston. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant

Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip

PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Participating in a Time-Honored Tradition Makes for a Sweet Lesson

I recently put together my first Pittsburgh cookie table. When the situation arose — two good friends were tying the knot at a small celebration at Penn Brewery and needed some help — I couldn’t believe it was the first time I was participating in the time-honored tradition. I had a cookie table at my own wedding, but my mother handled it from start to finish.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Owners keep businesses running after explosion

The Aug. 2 explosion at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport did more than shatter windows and blow holes in walls. It sent two people to area hospitals and displaced several businesses and organizations that called the Ninth Street building — which was once the YWCA — their home.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest

The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

7 Real Pittsburgh Weddings

The architectural designers were married at Carrie Blast Furnaces in an ode to their passion for architectural history and adaptive reuse. Michael Kiplagat and Kat Stanko celebrated a magical day at the Stables at Hartwood after the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding three times. Monishi Chakrabarti’s proposal mirrored...
PITTSBURGH, PA

