San Bernardino County, CA

County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Loma Linda, CA
Loma Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Officials provide information about Fontana School Board Area 2 election; candidates can file until Sept. 1

San Bernardino County officials have released information regarding the highly unusual status of the Fontana School Board Area 2 race in the November election. Changes to the election procedure needed to be made because of the death of BarBara Chavez, who had successfully filed her paperwork to be a candidate on Aug. 12, the final day of eligibility. She was seeking to replace the incumbent, Adam Perez.
FONTANA, CA
#Sex Crimes#Pastor#Violent Crime
Fontana Herald News

S.B. County approves new ordinance to crack down on catalytic converter theft

Thieves who have a catalytic converter on their hands and no proof it belongs to them will soon face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors took action recently to combat the growing problem of catalytic converter theft. In 2020,...
Fontana Herald News

Mayor says: Let’s honor veterans who began serving U.S. before getting their high school diplomas

Let’s honor and support our veterans who began serving this great country before receiving their high school diplomas. The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the County Department of Veterans Affairs, has announced the 14th annual San Bernardino County Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project. Each year, this project provides an opportunity for qualified veterans and internees to be presented with a diploma as authorized through the California Education Code.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana-Rialto Elks take veterans on ocean fishing trip

The Fontana-Rialto Elks recently used an Elks National Veterans Service “freedom grant" to take a group of veterans on an all-expenses-paid ocean fishing trip. The Elks rented vans and transported the group from Rialto (and some from Moreno Valley) to Dana Point Harbor and back. Five of the veterans...
FONTANA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Pet adoption campaign continues this month

Nearly 280 dogs and cats are in their forever homes as a result of San Bernardino County’s month-long Clear the Shelters Adoption campaign. Three weeks into the month, 118 dogs and 160 cats have been adopted for a total of 278 animals. During the Clear the Shelters campaign in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

IEEP will host Regional Leadership Academy

Great leaders aren’t born great. They are forged into greatness through experience and education. The Regional Leadership Academy hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) offers local leaders and those seeking to become leaders a chance to gain both, said San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

