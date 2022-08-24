Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Man walking near school while possessing 'two dangerous objects' is arrested by Fontana School Police officers
A man who had "two dangerous objects" was arrested as he walked near a school in Fontana, according to the Fontana School Police Department. School Police officers responded to the area of Almeria Middle School after dispatchers were told about the suspicious man on Aug. 26, police said in a Facebook post.
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25; police seek suspect
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when a man was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing...
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest suspect who was allegedly involved in armed robbery of taco truck in Rialto
A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a taco truck in Rialto, but two other suspects are still at large, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred on June 20 at about 11:01 p.m. in the 300 block of North Acacia Avenue. Three...
Fontana Herald News
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
Fontana Herald News
Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced
A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
Fontana Herald News
Police investigate homicide case after two people are found dead inside crashed vehicle in Colton
Police are investigating a homicide case after two people were found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Colton on Aug. 25, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Pine Street and located the victims. One of the victims appeared...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Officials provide information about Fontana School Board Area 2 election; candidates can file until Sept. 1
San Bernardino County officials have released information regarding the highly unusual status of the Fontana School Board Area 2 race in the November election. Changes to the election procedure needed to be made because of the death of BarBara Chavez, who had successfully filed her paperwork to be a candidate on Aug. 12, the final day of eligibility. She was seeking to replace the incumbent, Adam Perez.
Fontana Herald News
Officers make 11 arrests and issue 57 citations during DUI checkpoint in Rialto
Officers arrested 11 people and also issued 57 citations during a DUI checkpoint in Rialto on Aug. 19, according to the Rialto Police Department. The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of S. Riverside Avenue, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 24. A total of 24 drivers...
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County approves new ordinance to crack down on catalytic converter theft
Thieves who have a catalytic converter on their hands and no proof it belongs to them will soon face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors took action recently to combat the growing problem of catalytic converter theft. In 2020,...
Fontana Herald News
Mayor says: Let’s honor veterans who began serving U.S. before getting their high school diplomas
Let’s honor and support our veterans who began serving this great country before receiving their high school diplomas. The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the County Department of Veterans Affairs, has announced the 14th annual San Bernardino County Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project. Each year, this project provides an opportunity for qualified veterans and internees to be presented with a diploma as authorized through the California Education Code.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana-Rialto Elks take veterans on ocean fishing trip
The Fontana-Rialto Elks recently used an Elks National Veterans Service “freedom grant" to take a group of veterans on an all-expenses-paid ocean fishing trip. The Elks rented vans and transported the group from Rialto (and some from Moreno Valley) to Dana Point Harbor and back. Five of the veterans...
Fontana Herald News
Pet adoption campaign continues this month
Nearly 280 dogs and cats are in their forever homes as a result of San Bernardino County’s month-long Clear the Shelters Adoption campaign. Three weeks into the month, 118 dogs and 160 cats have been adopted for a total of 278 animals. During the Clear the Shelters campaign in...
Fontana Herald News
IEEP will host Regional Leadership Academy
Great leaders aren’t born great. They are forged into greatness through experience and education. The Regional Leadership Academy hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) offers local leaders and those seeking to become leaders a chance to gain both, said San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford.
Fontana Herald News
Fohi football team celebrates big victory over Pacific, 54-0; see video highlights
It was a long time coming, but the Fontana High School football players were thrilled to be able to celebrate a victory. Thanks to an explosive offense and a ferocious defense, the Steelers demolished Pacific, 54-0, in a non-league game on Aug. 25. The Steelers did not play any games...
