San Bernardino County officials have released information regarding the highly unusual status of the Fontana School Board Area 2 race in the November election. Changes to the election procedure needed to be made because of the death of BarBara Chavez, who had successfully filed her paperwork to be a candidate on Aug. 12, the final day of eligibility. She was seeking to replace the incumbent, Adam Perez.

