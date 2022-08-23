Read full article on original website
Selling the OC’s Alex Hall Details 'Shocking' Reaction to Villain Edit
Despite playing the part of a villain on Netflix’s Selling the OC, Alexandra “Alex” Hall did not always intend for that to be her identity. “It’s interesting, because [the cast] were able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago,” Hall, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 26. “There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or [someone else is] the villain because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions.”
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch
The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Hitting the Sand! ‘BiP’ Season 8 Cast Revealed: Andrew S., and More
It’s getting hot in here! ABC officially announced the initial Bachelor in Paradise season 8 contestants — and there are a lot of familiar faces. Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini are fresh off Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette and ready for another shot at love. They will be joined by Michelle Young’s former suitors Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones.
Shia LaBeouf denies being fired by Olivia Wilde, reveals he had suicidal thoughts after FKA twigs abuse allegations
Shia LaBeouf has stepped back into the spotlight in a big way. The actor's personal woes — including being accused of abuse by ex FKA twigs, who's suing him for sexual battery, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress — made him persona non grata, but he's reemerged amid his career downslide. In the last 24 hours, he's broken his silence about the dark days around the abuse allegations and revealing he turned to religion — specifically Catholicism — to turn his life around. He's also taking on Olivia Wilde after the Don't Worry Darling director claimed this week that she fired from that film due to his "combative energy." He says he quit, providing texts and emails to make his case.
Top 5 Takeaways From Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 16
Welcome back, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans! The ladies are finally back from Jamaica and I’m relieved. Why? Primarily because it was a boring cast trip. Sanya Richards-Ross spent most of the time working, leaving the women to create their own drama. Which was in short supply. But both Sanya and Sheree Whitfield were busy […] The post Top 5 Takeaways From Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 16 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Singer Grace Gaustad Catches the Attention of Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger
Grace Gaustad is a star on the rise and other musical geniuses are noticing their talent – such as Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger — as they launch their brand new single and music video for “Old Ways.”. Gaustad released her newest single “Old Ways” on Friday,...
Savannah Guthrie Skips ‘Today Show’ Again After Feud Rumors, Oversleeping Incident
The Today show has been missing one key half of its morning duo, leaving fans to ask each morning, where is Savannah Guthrie? The host, who typically leads the NBC morning show alongside Hoda Kotb, has been notably absent in the past week. Guthrie’s Today show break comes amidst rumors...
Big Brother’s Joseph Talks Kyle’s Betrayal of The Leftovers, Taylor Romance
Loyalty over love? Big Brother’s Joseph Abdin isn’t thrilled with the way alliance mate Kyle Capener turned on The Leftovers in favor of a showmance with Alyssa Snider. The lawyer, 25, was evicted unanimously from the game after the Utah native decided to out their alliance to his aforementioned girlfriend and Head of Household Terrance Higgins while outside at the “Dyre Fest” all week.
Blackpink’s VMA’s Performance Just Confirmed Why They’re Bona Fide Megastars
Tonight, Blackpink served a red carpet ~lewk~ that I personally will not be getting over for at least 10 business days. The mega-famous girl group *also* just so happened to bless us with a truly amazing performance that can be described as nothing less than iconic. Their song of choice? “Pink Venom,” which has been described as the group's comeback after a brief hiatus. And TBH, it shows! The choreo? Fab. The vocals? Insane. The pro-duc-tion?!?! Left me speechless! Even miss Taylor Swift was singing along!
Worried about Richard Simmons? Don't be. But he's grateful for fans' 'kindness'
After a new TMZ documentary reignited the conversation around Richard Simmons' whereabouts, the reclusive fitness guru and pop culture icon addressed fans with an endearing message this week. On his official Facebook page, Simmons, 74, shared a picture of a yellow smiley face holding up a red banner that says,...
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Throwback With Horse After Acid Trip Story
Recently the music legend, Ozzy Osbourne, posted a picture of him riding a white horse on Twitter with the caption, “Mr. Crowley, won’t you ride my white horse.” However, there’s a back story that many fans don’t know about — the legend of Ozzy Osbourne and the talking horse.
Ezra Miller reportedly met with studio to keep 'Flash' from becoming next 'Batgirl'
Embattled actor Ezra Miller and their agent sat for a meeting with Warner Bros. honchos Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy on Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter said Friday. On the agenda? The fate of "The Flash." Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that a recent mea culpa from Miller came after...
Kane Brown Delivers a ‘Grand’ & Glowing Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs
Kane Brown brought country and the good vibes to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), where he performed his brand new single “Grand” live from the Toyota Stage in Fort Lee, N.J. Brown is the first male country artist to perform on the show,...
Bad Bunny Wins 2022 MTV VMAs Artist of the Year After Epic Yankee Stadium Performance
The big winner! After a night filled with amazing live performances and memorable acceptance speeches, the star-studded 2022 MTV VMAs handed out one of the top honors with the Artist of the Year award. VMA co-host Nicki Minaj -- who also took home some trophies on Sunday -- presented the...
Eminem And Snoop Dogg Hit The Metaverse For 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg took viewers on a voyage into the metaverse with their groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening (Aug. 28). Joining forces to reenact the music video for their recent single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” Em and Snoop wowed the packed crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. with a visual display of the two rap vets trading verses while navigating various virtual realms.
Jamie Foxx Cracks Snoop Dogg Up With Spot-On Donald Trump Impersonation: ‘Fake News!’
Who knew Jamie Foxx could transform into Donald Trump? The comedian revealed his eerily accurate impression on Thursday during an interview alongside Snoop Dogg. The hilarious moment happened during a sit-down with the Rap Radar podcast, where the stars were promoting their new Netflix vampire hunter flick Day Shift. In the middle of the chat, Foxx effortlessly broke out his Trump bit, saying, “There’s a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O,” he said, referencing Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, whom President Trump pardoned and was released from prison last year. “He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out. I love Snoop D-O-double-G, great person.”
