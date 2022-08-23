ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selling the OC’s Alex Hall Details 'Shocking' Reaction to Villain Edit

Despite playing the part of a villain on Netflix’s Selling the OC, Alexandra “Alex” Hall did not always intend for that to be her identity. “It’s interesting, because [the cast] were able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago,” Hall, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 26. “There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or [someone else is] the villain because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions.”
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch

The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Hitting the Sand! ‘BiP’ Season 8 Cast Revealed: Andrew S., and More

It’s getting hot in here! ABC officially announced the initial Bachelor in Paradise season 8 contestants — and there are a lot of familiar faces. Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini are fresh off Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette and ready for another shot at love. They will be joined by Michelle Young’s former suitors Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones.
Shia LaBeouf denies being fired by Olivia Wilde, reveals he had suicidal thoughts after FKA twigs abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf has stepped back into the spotlight in a big way. The actor's personal woes — including being accused of abuse by ex FKA twigs, who's suing him for sexual battery, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress — made him persona non grata, but he's reemerged amid his career downslide. In the last 24 hours, he's broken his silence about the dark days around the abuse allegations and revealing he turned to religion — specifically Catholicism — to turn his life around. He's also taking on Olivia Wilde after the Don't Worry Darling director claimed this week that she fired from that film due to his "combative energy." He says he quit, providing texts and emails to make his case.
Top 5 Takeaways From Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 16

Welcome back, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans! The ladies are finally back from Jamaica and I’m relieved. Why? Primarily because it was a boring cast trip. Sanya Richards-Ross spent most of the time working, leaving the women to create their own drama. Which was in short supply. But both Sanya and Sheree Whitfield were busy […] The post Top 5 Takeaways From Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 16 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Big Brother’s Joseph Talks Kyle’s Betrayal of The Leftovers, Taylor Romance

Loyalty over love? Big Brother’s Joseph Abdin isn’t thrilled with the way alliance mate Kyle Capener turned on The Leftovers in favor of a showmance with Alyssa Snider. The lawyer, 25, was evicted unanimously from the game after the Utah native decided to out their alliance to his aforementioned girlfriend and Head of Household Terrance Higgins while outside at the “Dyre Fest” all week.
Blackpink’s VMA’s Performance Just Confirmed Why They’re Bona Fide Megastars

Tonight, Blackpink served a red carpet ~lewk~ that I personally will not be getting over for at least 10 business days. The mega-famous girl group *also* just so happened to bless us with a truly amazing performance that can be described as nothing less than iconic. Their song of choice? “Pink Venom,” which has been described as the group's comeback after a brief hiatus. And TBH, it shows! The choreo? Fab. The vocals? Insane. The pro-duc-tion?!?! Left me speechless! Even miss Taylor Swift was singing along!
Eminem And Snoop Dogg Hit The Metaverse For 2022 MTV VMAs Performance

Eminem and Snoop Dogg took viewers on a voyage into the metaverse with their groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening (Aug. 28). Joining forces to reenact the music video for their recent single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” Em and Snoop wowed the packed crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. with a visual display of the two rap vets trading verses while navigating various virtual realms.
Jamie Foxx Cracks Snoop Dogg Up With Spot-On Donald Trump Impersonation: ‘Fake News!’

Who knew Jamie Foxx could transform into Donald Trump? The comedian revealed his eerily accurate impression on Thursday during an interview alongside Snoop Dogg. The hilarious moment happened during a sit-down with the Rap Radar podcast, where the stars were promoting their new Netflix vampire hunter flick Day Shift. In the middle of the chat, Foxx effortlessly broke out his Trump bit, saying, “There’s a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O,” he said, referencing Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, whom President Trump pardoned and was released from prison last year. “He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out. I love Snoop D-O-double-G, great person.”
