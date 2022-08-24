Read full article on original website
coloradohomesmag.com
Step Inside a Magical Aspen Estate Designed by Architects Ferguson and Shamamian
There are two basic tenets integral to the world-renowned residential architectural firm Ferguson & Shamamian: the first, collaboration; the second, land + light. With both of these elements held firmly in the hands of design architect Damian Samora, a family of five from Houston was able to create a multigenerational forever home in Aspen that is both a testament to their vision of togetherness and an homage to a town whose loyalty is to the surrounding mountains.
Summit Daily News
Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne
Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
Eagle County School District is pleading with area residents to offer vacant spaces to educators at rates they can afford and will even matchmake teachers and property ownersEAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny place to call home: His apartment covers about 375 square feet and doesn’t have a closet. But the middle school math teacher has everything he needs in his new space and he says he is relieved to have found a reasonably priced spot in Eagle County School District, where just 6% of homes are affordable to educators earning the average teacher salary, according to data compiled by the Keystone Policy Center. “You will have to make a sacrifice and you will have to get lucky,” Trommater, 44, said. His struggle to find an affordable place to live is one shared by many teachers across Colorado. Even though average teacher salaries in Colorado have jumped by about 25% in the past seven years, fewer than one-fifth of homes are within reach of teachers who make an average salary in their district. TODAY’S UNDERWRITER In Eagle County, the lack of affordable housing has become so severe that the superintendent in July sent a letter to community members pleading with them to open their homes and any vacant rooms and spaces they own to educators desperate for a place to live. The letter, mailed out to all property owners in the county, was the district’s latest — and perhaps most creative — attempt to expand the housing stock affordable to its employees. The district also is constructing a 37-unit apartment building for educators and support staff. Meanwhile, some educators in the district have turned to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to become homeowners.
Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town
After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
Summit Daily News
Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing
Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing. The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Summit County second-home owners expect struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
Summit Daily News
Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month
Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
vailgov.com
Town of Vail Welcomes New Town Clerk
Stephanie Bibbens has been selected as the new town clerk for the Town of Vail. She started in her new role on Aug. 22. Bibbens was promoted to the position after serving as the deputy town clerk for the last three years. She has been with the town for a total of 14 years, starting as a seasonal parking host in 2008 and working up to a full-time lead in the Public Works Department. After leaving to pursue other opportunities for four years, Bibbens returned to the town as an irrigation tech in the summer of 2018. She was hired as deputy town clerk in January 2019. Her new position follows the retirement of Tammy Nagel, who served in the town clerk’s office for 17 years.
Gypsum Schools put on brief Friday morning ‘lock out’
All the schools in Gypsum were briefly put on “lock out” Friday morning. There were no incidents and all students were accounted for. Eagle County Schools Friday at 9:35 a.m. put out a notice of the lock out that had been imposed earlier. The email stated that the lock out had already been lifted. “Lock out” status means schools continue normally inside, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council supports winter changes to Living Lab
Certain elements of the Galena-Cooper Living Lab are here to stay, following direction from the Aspen City Council on Tuesday evening. The council supported three components lasting through the coming winter: maintaining the three-way stop sign at Hopkins Street and Galena Street; maintaining one-way traffic on Hyman Street between Galena and Hunter Street; and returning to angled parking on the east side of Cooper Street while maintaining parallel parking on the west side (the street section closest to Aspen Mountain).
Summit Daily News
A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts
Respondents of a recent survey believe the county should take legislative action to offset negative impacts of short-term rentals, according to data gathered from Summit County government’s short-term rental survey that went live July 11. On May 24, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a nine-month...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Homeowner: Window was open when bear family broke into Aspen home
The euthanization of a sow and her four cubs Sunday outside of the same residence where they’d rummaged through the kitchen left the person who reported the bears with conflicting emotions. “I feel really sick about it, but I understand, especially having my children and grandchildren here,” said the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Momma bear, four cubs put down after breaking into Five Trees home in Aspen
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorities euthanized a mother bear and her four cubs Sunday after determining they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, an official confirmed Tuesday. The five bears were put down after the sow led the cubs into a home in...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Oktoberfest seeks festival volunteers
The annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Main Street this September. Organizers are looking for volunteers, and registration is now open. Volunteers will assist in pouring beer and selling steins and tokens for the Sept. 23-25 event. Volunteers receive an official Breckenridge Oktoberfest stein and two drink tokens in exchange for a four-hour shift.
Aspen Daily News
Opinion: What Pitkin County doesn’t want you to know about the airport advisory board
In the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport advisory board’s scheduled meetings, the excellent minutes previously taken — clearly indicating who said what — were recently curtailed by county staff to say only that a discussion occurred. Anyone wanting to know what happened must now wade through hours of recordings, often without video and with only very poor quality audio fraught with technical difficulties, so that now it is impossible to decipher who said what.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
Trail-goer with gun prompts lockdown of mountain town school in Colorado
According to the Carbondale Police Department, the local community school was put on lockdown yesterday following a report of a man with a handgun walking down a local trail and toward the school. Officers found the man that fit the description given to the police, which stated he was walking...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Case continued for Rifle resident accused of attacking off-duty corrections officer
A court case for a Rifle man accused of attacking a jogger in New Castle has been continued to October. Lonnie Nielsen, 40, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault and obstruction of a peace officer. His bond was set at $1 million. 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley...
