Prep Sports Roundup: Gryphons, Firebirds win

The boys soccer teams from Rocky Mount and Southern Nash posted shutouts while the Southern Nash volleyball and tennis teams also earned victories during events held on Monday.

SOCCER

Gryphons beat Hunt

Senior captain Ebby Akoto scored 10 minutes into the first half, and Rocky Mount’s boys soccer team used solid defense throughout to defeat Wilson Hunt 2-0 in a nonconference match Monday night at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

It was the first win in three tries this season for the Gryphons (1-1-1), who tied the Warriors in the season opener in Wilson.

Hunt had several corner kicks in the first half but the Gryphon defense, anchored by Noah Martinez in goal, was up to the challenge. Martinez garnered eight saves to pick up the victory.

Senior Griffin Perry added Rocky Mount’s second goal to complete the shutout.

The Gryphons entertain Northeastern at 5 p.m. today in another nonconference match.

Firebirds blank Knightdale

Alex Benitez recorded 10 saves in goals and a goal in each half helped the Southern Nash boys soccer team shut down Knightdale 2-0 in a nonconference match Monday night in Knightdale.

Benitez was aided in the shutout by defenders Mason Wells, Sam Wheaton, Yair Yoyola, Jose Nunez and Angel Rodriguez.

Wyatt Earp broke the scoreless tie in the first half with low, line drive off a free kick to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead.

Southern Nash added its other goal in the second half by Jonny Diaz on a corner kick. Gamallel Juarez provided the assist.

The Firebirds play host to Knightdale at 5 p.m. today for their home opener.

VOLLEYBALL

Ladybirds edge Panthers

Down two sets to none, Southern Nash’s varsity volleyball team pulled a big rally, winning the final three sets to edge North Johnston on Monday in a nonconference match.

The Ladybirds (3-1 overall) won 15-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-9.

SN coach Melanie Hicks said the team showed true teamwork and heart in completing the comeback.

Bryleigh Colbert contributed four aces on her birthday for the Ladybirds, while Tabatha Tomaszewski was a force at the net with three kills and five blocks.

Addison Brumfield and Natalie Price each had four kills while Carlee Beckham managed two kills and four blocks.

TENNIS

Ladybirds blank SWE

The Southern Nash girls tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season by defeating SouthWest Edgecombe 9-0 on Monday in Pinetops.

The Ladybirds swept both singles and doubles over the Cougars.

In singles, No. 1 Amber Patterson defeated Mackenzie Rogers 8-1; No. 2 Maura Kennedy shut out Ashelyne Lynch 8-0; No. 3 Dari’elle Whitley defeated Malena Chapman 8-0; No. 4 Anna Brooks Murray got past Timira Mayo 8-3; No. 5 McKenzie Kennedy blanked Zaniyha Edmondson 8-0 and No. 6 Julissia Mendoza defeated Addie Dew 8-0.

In doubles, the Ladybirds’ No. 1 duo of Patterson and Maura Kennedy defeated Rogers and Lynch 8-1; the No. 2 pairing of Whitley and Murray shut out Mayo and Edmondson 8-0 and the No. 3 team of Mckenzie Kennedy and Mendoza won their match 8-0.