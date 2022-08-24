Read full article on original website
pagevalleynews.com
Rebecca Lee “Becky” Royston
Rebecca Lee “Becky” Royston, 67, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born on November 15 1954, in Sheridan, Wyoming and a daughter of Phyllis M. Carlson of San Antonio, TX and the late Doyle M. Carlson. She was also preceded in death by her brother David M.(Mike) Carlson.
WHSV
Several generations of a Staunton family come together for first family reunion since 2005
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “Honey, you are missing something. If you have not met my family, honey, you have missed a good one,” Jane Smith said. At 104, Jane is the oldest living member of the Smith-Bryant family. If you start with Henry Lewis Smith and Queenie Marie...
pagevalleynews.com
Ted Wayne Spitler
Ted Wayne Spitler passed away on August 22, 2022 due to complications from multiple strokes at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlyn and Page Spitler, and his wife of 57 years, Eulayne Bradford Spitler. Ted was born in February of 1935 and grew...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
WHSV
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is treating a Mississippi Kite, a rare species and the first of its kind treated at the center throughout its 40-year history. A Henrico Animal Protection officer found the young raptor in early July on the side of the road. It...
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
pagevalleynews.com
Ben’s 81st Birthday Bash includes ‘Daisy Duke’, car show and tribute to Waylon Jennings
LURAY — More than a half dozen musical acts will pay tribute to a country music legend this Saturday afternoon in Page County — including his son — in a special birthday event that includes food, a car show and the legendary “Daisy Duke.”. Recording artist...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 1: Riverheads vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Waynesboro square off in week one of the 2022 season.
wsvaonline.com
Humid with thunderstorms in spots
August 27, 2022 Today: humid with more clouds than sun; a thunderstorm in spots this afternoon. High 85. Winds eastnortheast…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help You…
Where to eat, play and stay in Staunton, Virginia
About an hour away from the West Virginia border, Staunton, Virginia is a mountain town with lots to experience, from wine and cheese tasting to watching Shakespeare.Here's what to do, where to eat/drink, and where to stay. 🏨 Where to stay1. Cozy Country Home (Airbnb)Just 12 minutes from Staunton, this pool house in the country gives you the feeling of seclusion but is near all the cultural, culinary, and outdoor recreation amenities of the Shenandoah Valley.Features: Private pool, barbecue grill, free parking on site.Rate: $179+ per nightLocation: Swoope Photo: courtesy of Airbnb Photo: courtesy of Airbnb2. Gibson's WarehouseLocated in the...
theriver953.com
VFW scam in Page County
The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
kentuckytoday.com
Descendants of the enslaved find connections at grave site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville native Diane Brown Townes knew some of her family history from records kept in an old tattered family Bible passed down for generations and she knew she had ancestors who were enslaved in the region. But until recently, she had no idea some of...
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
theriver953.com
FCPS announce 2023 teacher of the year recipient
Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced their teacher of the year recipient in an email. English Language Learner Teacher Madison Baker has been chosen as teacher of the year 2023. Baker is the English Language Learner Teacher at Red Bud Elementary School and is a Millbrook High School graduate. Interim...
WHSV
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
WHSV
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution. According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
Missing Virginia man who walks with cane may be driving gray pickup
State police issued a senior alert for a missing 71-year-old man with a cognitive impairment last seen Wednesday in Albemarle County.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
