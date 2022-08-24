ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Rebecca Lee “Becky” Royston

Rebecca Lee “Becky” Royston, 67, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born on November 15 1954, in Sheridan, Wyoming and a daughter of Phyllis M. Carlson of San Antonio, TX and the late Doyle M. Carlson. She was also preceded in death by her brother David M.(Mike) Carlson.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Ted Wayne Spitler

Ted Wayne Spitler passed away on August 22, 2022 due to complications from multiple strokes at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlyn and Page Spitler, and his wife of 57 years, Eulayne Bradford Spitler. Ted was born in February of 1935 and grew...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia

Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Humid with thunderstorms in spots

August 27, 2022 Today: humid with more clouds than sun; a thunderstorm in spots this afternoon. High 85. Winds eastnortheast…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help You…
HARRISONBURG, VA
Axios DC

Where to eat, play and stay in Staunton, Virginia

About an hour away from the West Virginia border, Staunton, Virginia is a mountain town with lots to experience, from wine and cheese tasting to watching Shakespeare.Here's what to do, where to eat/drink, and where to stay. 🏨 Where to stay1. Cozy Country Home (Airbnb)Just 12 minutes from Staunton, this pool house in the country gives you the feeling of seclusion but is near all the cultural, culinary, and outdoor recreation amenities of the Shenandoah Valley.Features: Private pool, barbecue grill, free parking on site.Rate: $179+ per nightLocation: Swoope Photo: courtesy of Airbnb Photo: courtesy of Airbnb2. Gibson's WarehouseLocated in the...
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

VFW scam in Page County

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
News Break
Politics
kentuckytoday.com

Descendants of the enslaved find connections at grave site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville native Diane Brown Townes knew some of her family history from records kept in an old tattered family Bible passed down for generations and she knew she had ancestors who were enslaved in the region. But until recently, she had no idea some of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

FCPS announce 2023 teacher of the year recipient

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced their teacher of the year recipient in an email. English Language Learner Teacher Madison Baker has been chosen as teacher of the year 2023. Baker is the English Language Learner Teacher at Red Bud Elementary School and is a Millbrook High School graduate. Interim...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution. According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.
STRASBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE

