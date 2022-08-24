Private funeral services were held for Dorothy Paterline, 97, of Charleroi, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Born on Aug. 31, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann DiRocco. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish and was the former Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was very active in the hospital auxiliary and won the Rose Melenyzer Sweeny Award for home and hospital for the old Charleroi-Monessen Hospital. Dorothy is survived by her sons, John Paterline and David Paterline, both of Charleroi; daughters, Susan Paterline Lawson of Charleroi, and Mary Grace (Tom) Decker of Treasure Lake, Pa.; sisters, Irene Orsini and Joann Cheney; grandchildren, Lisa (Justin) Forlini, Richard (Linsey) Lawson, Dr. Algie (Amy Reasinger) LaBrasca, Mistica (Ryan) Zeli and Tommy Decker; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sabrina and Seraphina Forlini, Richard and Gabriella Lawson, Algie and Gianna LaBrasca and Rylan and Luca Zeli. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bruno Paterline; brother, Arthur DiRocco; sister, Norma Rolison; and daughter, Jacqueline Paterline. Interment was in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Presbyterian Senior Care at Southmont, fourth floor woodside, for their care. Condolences may be sent to www.sapllinofuneralhome.com.

