Progress of downtown revitalization debated

The latter part of a meeting on Monday morning about downtown safety turned into a scene of a city councilman giving extensive and wide-ranging remarks about his take on redeveloping the central city.

The remarks from Councilman Andre Knight came immediately after resident Adrienne Copland, who fixes up older homes locally, gave her opinion in the City Council chamber at City Hall about the situation downtown.

Copland said her thoughts are on the demolition by neglect sort of ordinances that are not being enforced by the municipality.

Copland said that she was recently at a meeting of investors — with City Downtown Development Manager Kevin Harris also in attendance — and that a lot of those in attendance brought up a good point in saying, “You know, it just looks so scary downtown.”

“And when you go down there, it’s like, ‘Well, what makes it feel scary?’’ Copland said. “Well, it feels like nobody’s looking, nobody’s watching.”

Copland told of there being broken windows and weeds growing up between buildings.

“There is a lot of deterioration — and that sends the message that nobody cares, nobody is looking, nobody is watching,” Copland said. “So if someone wants to do some crime, that’s where they’re going to go.”

Copland emphasized that if she let weeds grow up outside her residence, then she would receive a notice from the municipality.

“But there’s no notices going out that I know of to these commercial buildings,” she said.

She said that to provide perspective, in 2018, while doing a project, she took a picture of every building and facade downtown.

She said that in anticipation of the meeting on Monday she went around and looked and took pictures of some broken windows.

She also made clear that some structures have not undergone repairs since 2018.

“And then you can follow the decline of some buildings,” she said. “So I think we need to get on these owners that are a part of the problem — and let’s institute some sort of a fine.”

Knight said he wanted to go back to the early 2000s when downtown was just dormant and there were a lot of boarded-up buildings, windows broken out and a lot of cats running around.

Knights said that looking at downtown today, all of these Johnny-come-lately people come and want to verbally bash, but that if one looks at the work that has been put into downtown, as well as the surrounding area, there has been a tremendous amount of work and a tremendous lot of investment, especially from public dollars and even private dollars.

“And so I think we need to celebrate where we have come from,” Knight said.

“And I was hoping that this meeting wouldn’t be a meeting that it would be in the newspaper the next day giving downtown a black eye,” he said. “But it’s really a meeting to come and to share with you and the council some of the things that we can help to improve our downtown.”

Later during his remarks, Knight also said people say the city does not have a plan for downtown.

“We have a plan for downtown,” Knight said. “You just look, you see dirt being moved, being turned over. You see apartment buildings or buildings that’s being revitalized for residential. You see more restaurants and even entertainment.”

At the same time, Knight made clear downtown redevelopment will not happen overnight.

Later during his remarks, Knight made clear the municipality has used the demolition by neglect ordinance to clean up properties.

Knight said, however, that he and some others were afraid that using the ordinance may push out some people who are trying to fix their floor joists or trying to put on a roof, but who may not be able to obtain the money from a bank or who lack the credit score needed to get the money.

“But then you have a lot of vultures that’s around that’s preying on, ‘I hope they don’t fix this building’ and that somebody takes your building,” he said.

Near the end of the meeting, Councilman Reuben Blackwell, who helped facilitate the gathering, gave extensive remarks.

They included Blackwell noting he saw the story published by the Telegram on Aug. 18 on the latest about Rocky Mount’s Main Street revitalization program, which still lacks accredited status.

“Well, you know, I’m not trying to be funny,” Blackwell said. “That’s not high on my priority list, getting a plaque to put up on the wall and say, ‘We’re accredited.’ High on my priority list is making sure we use our resources to leverage with you to get you in business and stay in business.”

Rocky Mount’s Main Street program lost accreditation status after 2017 and continues to remain a lesser-tiered affiliate.

Copland afterward told the Telegram that it sounded like Knight was aiming comments in her direction and that, “I felt like he was twisting the things that I was saying because no one there was saying that we weren’t celebrating how far downtown has come in the past 20 or 30 years.

“I believe, in fact, that the meeting was being held, that so many people were showing up, is a celebration of how far we’ve come, but it also is an indication that we aren’t where we want to be,” she said. “And that’s why we were there voicing our concerns.”

Regarding Knight having mentioned there is a plan, Copland said she would love for him to email her a copy because she has not seen such a document.

“And just a plan in our minds is not a plan that we can work towards,” Copland said. “It all needs to be on paper that we can all follow — and submit to the Main Street program for accreditation.”

The Main Street program nationwide seeks to help transform older and historic commercial districts into vibrant areas with thriving economies.

The NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center, which is part of the state Commerce Department, on a yearly basis determines which Main Street programs in North Carolina meet the standards to have accredited status.