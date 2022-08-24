ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Emmitt Smith in OKC, Talks OU and Texas Joining SEC

 4 days ago

Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith was in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, as the guest speaker for the Salvation Army’s “Doing the Most Good” dinner event.

KFOR got an exclusive interview with Smith, and asked him his opinion of Oklahoma and Texas soon joining the Southeastern Conference, where he first became a national star as an All-American running back at Florida.

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Oklahoma Brings Back ‘Big Red Rally’ for First Time Since 2009

For the first time since 2009, the Oklahoma Sooners will host a “Big Red Rally” before the start of their 2022 season. According to a press release from the University, Oklahoma will host the event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1 at 8:30 p.m. for all OU students.
Oklahoma State football: 3 bold Cowboys predictions for 2022 season

The start of the much-anticipated 2022 college football season kicks off this weekend. Teams across the nation are excited to begin this new campaign, and Oklahoma State is among the country’s most exciting college football teams. Last season, the Cowboys came up just short of the Big 12 title, but still won 12 games and a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!

Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in...
