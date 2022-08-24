Sacramento County Board of Supervisors votes to prohibit camping on American River Parkway

Read full article on original website
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 24, 2022
Suspect: CABRAL, JOSELITO (AMA, 49, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 496 D(A), HS 11364 (A) Location: Franklin Blvd. / Lake Pleasant Dr. Suspect: KUMAR, ASHNEEL (OMA, 33, ARRESTED) Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message...
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather. Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2. Tickets. One of the...
