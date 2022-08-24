Read full article on original website
Starlord
4d ago
We moved, and didn't get a bill for a month. On about $150 in tolls they are trying to charge about $2200 in late and admin fees. We are only 30 days past due. Thats criminal
Reply
2
kiss off
3d ago
people don't pay any way there plates should be pulled and driver license cancelled till paid I pay my bills as soon as it comes in 🙉🤗
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
'Enough is enough' | Uvalde parents participate in March For Our Lives rally at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Uvalde parents and family members, activists and mass shooting survivors participated in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday morning at the Texas State Capitol. Organizers are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call an immediate special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday
UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day
BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
KVUE
The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde: California billboards warn against moving to Texas
SAN FRANCISCO — Billboards are popping up in both LA and San Francisco warning Californian residents against moving to Texas by invoking the Uvalde school shooting. The billboards, one located near the corner of Folsom and 7th Street, have a sinister image of a hooded man wearing sunglasses with children seen reflecting out of them. Alongside the image, the billboard reads:
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Austin
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Report: City of Pflugerville approves rideshare voucher program with Uber, Maruti
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville City Council on Tuesday approved a voucher rideshare program with Uber and Maruti, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The decision to approve the $270,000 contract with TRIPP Ridesharing Consultants, in conjunction with Uber and Maruti, came after...
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
Texas Woman Left Kid in the Car When She Fled the Scene of an Accident
If you're going to commit a crime, always smart not to leave any evidence behind. Also, don't leave your kid at the scene of the crime either. Looks like Austin police had a busy Monday morning earlier this week. Around 5 AM on August 22nd, police responded to a rollover accident. Witnesses observed the woman flee the scene after flipping over her vehicle. According to witnesses, a child was left in the car as well. The woman did apparently attempt to get the child out of their, but was not having any luck.
Texas 'trigger law' goes into effect, further restricting abortion services
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that performing an abortion would be a second-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. However, the act of performing an abortion is a second-degree felony unless the fetus dies, in which case it becomes a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
nypressnews.com
Uvalde parents protest outside home of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: ‘If we can’t sleep, neither can you’
Parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school massacre played recordings of their dead kids outside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion as they demanded action on gun control. “If we can’t sleep, neither can you!” one parent screamed at the pre-dawn Saturday rally in downtown Austin, the Huffington...
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
austinmonthly.com
Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport
Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
‘I just couldn’t believe what happened’: Tesla crashes into Central Texas garage
Swarajyalaxmi said after the Tesla hit her son's car, it reversed by itself and sped backwards across the street and ramming into the neighbors' garage before finally coming to a stop.
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 5