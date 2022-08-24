Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
New York Congressional Primary results
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–One of New York’s most competitive primary races was in the 10th Congressional District. The democratic winner being announced as Dan Goldman, who will go up against Republican Benine Hamdan in November. In the 12 district, two democratic incumbents, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney went...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
cnyhomepage.com
Final pieces added to New York Birding Trail
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next time you see a flock of birds in flight, give some thought to their trail. This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the completion of a trail of its own – one that tracks birds all across the state.
cnyhomepage.com
OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The state’s Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition. “The wording I...
RELATED PEOPLE
cnyhomepage.com
Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. As part of...
cnyhomepage.com
New class of Drug Recognition Experts announced
NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced the newest class of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) on Wednesday. DREs are extensively trained to see signs of impairment in drivers other than from alcohol. The state now has 390 DREs in service. New Graduates:. Joshua...
cnyhomepage.com
Blood donations still needed despite end to National Blood Shortage Crisis declared by the American Red Cross
WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — At the beginning of the year, the Red Cross declared a National Blood Shortage Crisis for the first time in history. Blood supply across the country was at a historic low and officials locally said the supply was the worst it had been in over a decade. Since that time, blood donation efforts increased but does that mean we’re out of ‘crisis’ mode yet?
cnyhomepage.com
Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
Comments / 0