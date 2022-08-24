Heckmann, Warriors go low on home course to win RVC mini meet

Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team took advantage of playing on its home course by firing a 169 to win the Rock Valley mini-meet at Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Warriors, who were led by senior Ava Heckmann's even-par round of 36, shot a season-low 169 to run away with the title. Jefferson and East Troy both shot 192 to place second.

Junior Breezy Roman shot 43 for Lakeside, placing third individually. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart and senior Chloe Berg both shot 45s and tied for fifth.

"The Warriors all played unbelievably well today," Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Glen Pufahl said. "Pin placements were tough on the course. I couldn't be more proud of the girls' efforts today."

Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt matched Heckmann, who made consecutive birdies, with a round of 36 as the pair shared medalist accolades.

Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272.