ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Heckmann, Warriors go low on home course to win RVC mini meet

Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 4 days ago

Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team took advantage of playing on its home course by firing a 169 to win the Rock Valley mini-meet at Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Warriors, who were led by senior Ava Heckmann's even-par round of 36, shot a season-low 169 to run away with the title. Jefferson and East Troy both shot 192 to place second.

Junior Breezy Roman shot 43 for Lakeside, placing third individually. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart and senior Chloe Berg both shot 45s and tied for fifth.

"The Warriors all played unbelievably well today," Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Glen Pufahl said. "Pin placements were tough on the course. I couldn't be more proud of the girls' efforts today."

Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt matched Heckmann, who made consecutive birdies, with a round of 36 as the pair shared medalist accolades.

Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Lake Mills, WI
Sports
City
Jefferson, WI
City
Lake Mills, WI
City
Mcfarland, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
City
Evansville, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Warriors#Mini#Golf Club#Rvc#East Troy 192#Turner 222
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills, WI
48
Followers
209
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy