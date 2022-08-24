Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
August Board Of Commissioners Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s Mayor and Board of Commissioners held their open public meeting on Thursday, August 11 at Town Hall. The agenda was not heavy being in the middle of summer; however, there were a few interesting topics the public should remain informed about for future reference.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
•Union Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. See list of participating local businesses to drop off at on our website. Since 2013, the Chamber Golf Classic has brought together local business leaders to enjoy time away from the office and friendly competition on the greens. Golfers will...
Family And Friends Walk In Memory Of Jeffrey Hardin
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, friends and family of Jeffrey Hardin met at the corner of Lawyers and Lebanon roads to walk in his memory. Early in the morning of Thursday, August 16, 2012, 23-year old Jeffrey Hardin was struck by a hit and run driver while walking home down Lebanon Road. Hardin was walking east, or against the flow of traffic, near the entrance to Pine Lake Country Club when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Obituary For Jean Clontz
MINT HILL, NC – Our loving and devoted Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Friend Jean Troutman Clontz of Mint Hill, NC, born December 23, 1938, passed away August 16, 2022 at the age of 83 after a battle with leukemia. She is now in the hands of the Lord. All are welcome to attend Jean’s Visitation and Life Celebration service on Sunday, August 28th at 3 pm, both are to be held at Arlington Baptist Church Chapel, 9801 Arlington Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 (Mint Hill). In lieu of Flowers, we welcome any Memorial Donations to be sent to Arlington Baptist Church in Jean’s honor – https://arlingtonchurch.com/online-giving/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Clontz Family may also be shared online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mint Hill Arts Show At Town Hall
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Arts is proud to announce that after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we have installed a new exhibit, “Portraits,” in the downstairs gallery at the Mint Hill TownHall. This exhibit features the work of two talented MHA artists, Martha Faires and Elisabeth Harvey. Their paintings are a mixture of formal portraits and candid views of a moment in time, yet each captures the essence of the subject.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Chewy
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present Chewy (formerly Chewbacca) for your adoption consideration!. “We just know that our readers are ready to help us find sweet Chewy her forever home. She is a house-trained, six-year-old, brindle and white Beagle/Staffie mix with a whole lot of snuggles and love to give. She is about 75 lbs (but shh don’t tell her – she thinks she’s little!) – so sweet and super chill. Chewy mostly just wants to laze around – but will show her enthusiasm for things she loves like treats and car rides. We just recently found out that she LOVES the water as well, and to retrieve a good ball will absolutely make her heart sing. Chewy will be set up best for success with: a comfy bed to call her own, experienced dog owners ready to love & be loved, as the Queen of her castle (only dog in the home – although she is friendly & loves to play with other dogs), and either big, or no, kids living in the home. If you give her a chance, we know she will steal your heart away! She has so much love to give and doesn’t understand why she is looking for her forever family, when she thought she had one already.”
Mint Hill Library Hosts Summer Break Finale
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 10, the Mint Hill Library held a party to celebrate the culmination of this year’s Summer Break program. The summer months when students take a break from school are critical to continued learning. In fact, students without access to summer learning opportunities are at risk of falling behind their peers, and this learning loss is difficult to recoup when children return to school in the fall.
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
August Business Of The Month
The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce was pleased to award the August Business of the Month award to Chick-fil-A! Hal Queen, owner, and Denise Boston, brand and community director, strive to connect with the Mint Hill community and Chamber in all they do. Chick-fil-A Mint Hill partners with the Chamber on many of its initiatives and programs. Denise serves as an ambassador and committee member for the Chamber, and the Chamber is grateful for their partnership.
Buying Before Selling? – MUST READ!
MINT HILL, NC – As we all know this market has been a whirlwind, especially in Mint Hill! Home values have increased significantly over the past few years, in our community, and nationwide. Therefore, many people have a significant amount of equity in their homes, in which they can use towards a new home. The issue is that when looking to sell/move it can be a little difficult to line up a sale of the current home with the purchase of the new home, and having the money readily available to use as a down payment towards the new home. Well, there is a solution! It is called “recasting” the loan.
Local Mortgage Expert: Brandon Wolf
MINT HILL, NC – Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in your life. There are many steps in the process of buying a home, but one of the biggest is securing the finances to move forward with purchasing a home. We have all heard stories about this step; some are wonderful while others have not had the best experience.
Confused About The Economy? It’s OK
MINT HILL, NC – Want to play a game? Two truths and a lie…#1 – the current unemployment rate is 3.5%, which is the lowest since 1969, #2 – the US economy has now regained the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic, #3 – always believe the news. The lie should stick out like a sore thumb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Board Of Commissioners Proposes Change To Four-Year Staggered Terms
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s Board of Commissioners is currently considering a proposition to change the terms of office for elected officials in Mint Hill from two-year terms to four-year staggered terms. Currently, Mint Hill elects its Mayor and all four Commissioners every two years. With all...
Why CBD Helps You Sleep Better?
MINT HILL, NC – How and Why does CBD help you sleep better, if this is a question that you have asked yourself, let me try to explain a little. CBD has a well-known relaxing effect, which can help soothe chronic pain and anxiety and induce sleep. It is, therefore, very useful to help you sleep better, replacing drugs or sleeping pills that can cause addiction or alter the body’s chemical balance.
How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?
MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
A Few Things To Know About The Housing Market Right Now
MINT HILL, NC – With both home prices and mortgage rates going up, it’s time to look at what’s going on with the housing market right now. These two factors are putting a squeeze on housing affordability for many. Here are a few things you should know about the housing market current.
Karen Fuller Parsons View On Real Estate
MINT HILL, NC – After 29 years on the job as a Real Estate agent (Realtor) and a Broker, Karen Fuller Parsons knows a thing or two about the housing market and its trends. She has maintained the title of Charlotte’s Top Producers and a multimillion-dollar producer throughout her career. As a Charlotte native who refers to herself as a “country girl with city experience,” she has been successfully navigating her clientele through the vigorous market changes.
Is The Great Appreciation Of Home Prices Coming To An End?
MINT HILL, NC – There is a strong chance that the mortgage rates in the United States will never go lower than they were last year. This is likely a sign the Great Appreciation of housing prices that has been happening since about 1990 is now over. Since 1990,...
Novant Health Names Ben Brodersen President And Chief Operating Officer Of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center
CHARLOTTE, NC – Aug. 3, 2022 – Novant Health has named Ben Brodersen as the president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center, which is scheduled to open in 2023. Brodersen joined Novant Health on Aug. 1. In his new role as president and COO,...
Family Fun Night On August 20th
MINT HILL –The Town of Mint Hill will host Family Fun Night on August 20th at theMint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, featuring the music of Red Dirt Revival. Red Dirt Revival is a country music band. They feature music from the classic days of the outlaws to today’s country hits, including some original material. Their music will have the whole family singing and dancing along.
The Mint Hill Times
869
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0