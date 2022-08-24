Read full article on original website
August Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. August’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney. “This is one of my favorite luncheons of the year,” said McKinney, “where we showcase the nonprofits in our community.” Former Commissioner Mike Cochrane led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Vice President Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the group in prayer.
August Board Of Commissioners Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s Mayor and Board of Commissioners held their open public meeting on Thursday, August 11 at Town Hall. The agenda was not heavy being in the middle of summer; however, there were a few interesting topics the public should remain informed about for future reference.
Family And Friends Walk In Memory Of Jeffrey Hardin
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, friends and family of Jeffrey Hardin met at the corner of Lawyers and Lebanon roads to walk in his memory. Early in the morning of Thursday, August 16, 2012, 23-year old Jeffrey Hardin was struck by a hit and run driver while walking home down Lebanon Road. Hardin was walking east, or against the flow of traffic, near the entrance to Pine Lake Country Club when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Buying Before Selling? – MUST READ!
MINT HILL, NC – As we all know this market has been a whirlwind, especially in Mint Hill! Home values have increased significantly over the past few years, in our community, and nationwide. Therefore, many people have a significant amount of equity in their homes, in which they can use towards a new home. The issue is that when looking to sell/move it can be a little difficult to line up a sale of the current home with the purchase of the new home, and having the money readily available to use as a down payment towards the new home. Well, there is a solution! It is called “recasting” the loan.
Obituary For Jean Clontz
MINT HILL, NC – Our loving and devoted Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Friend Jean Troutman Clontz of Mint Hill, NC, born December 23, 1938, passed away August 16, 2022 at the age of 83 after a battle with leukemia. She is now in the hands of the Lord. All are welcome to attend Jean’s Visitation and Life Celebration service on Sunday, August 28th at 3 pm, both are to be held at Arlington Baptist Church Chapel, 9801 Arlington Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 (Mint Hill). In lieu of Flowers, we welcome any Memorial Donations to be sent to Arlington Baptist Church in Jean’s honor – https://arlingtonchurch.com/online-giving/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Clontz Family may also be shared online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Mint Hill Library Hosts Summer Break Finale
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 10, the Mint Hill Library held a party to celebrate the culmination of this year’s Summer Break program. The summer months when students take a break from school are critical to continued learning. In fact, students without access to summer learning opportunities are at risk of falling behind their peers, and this learning loss is difficult to recoup when children return to school in the fall.
August Business Of The Month
The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce was pleased to award the August Business of the Month award to Chick-fil-A! Hal Queen, owner, and Denise Boston, brand and community director, strive to connect with the Mint Hill community and Chamber in all they do. Chick-fil-A Mint Hill partners with the Chamber on many of its initiatives and programs. Denise serves as an ambassador and committee member for the Chamber, and the Chamber is grateful for their partnership.
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
Local Mortgage Expert: Brandon Wolf
MINT HILL, NC – Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in your life. There are many steps in the process of buying a home, but one of the biggest is securing the finances to move forward with purchasing a home. We have all heard stories about this step; some are wonderful while others have not had the best experience.
A Few Things To Know About The Housing Market Right Now
MINT HILL, NC – With both home prices and mortgage rates going up, it’s time to look at what’s going on with the housing market right now. These two factors are putting a squeeze on housing affordability for many. Here are a few things you should know about the housing market current.
Confused About The Economy? It’s OK
MINT HILL, NC – Want to play a game? Two truths and a lie…#1 – the current unemployment rate is 3.5%, which is the lowest since 1969, #2 – the US economy has now regained the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic, #3 – always believe the news. The lie should stick out like a sore thumb.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Mimsy
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue of the Carolina’s is pleased to present Mimsy for adoption. “Meow! My name is Mimsy! I am a 12 week old dilute calico girl looking for her forever home. I came from the kill shelter and it was very crowded there. Luckily, I was rescued by Animals First Rescue and now I’m in a foster home getting lots of love and attention! At first, I was shy but now that I feel safe and comfortable, I have the whole house to roam! My adoption will also cover my spay surgery along with rabies and another kitten vaccine! I’ve been combo tested negative and all the usual recommendations to be healthy.” If you’re interested in taking Mimsy home, please contact Animals First Rescue of the Carolinas at 704-256-0014.
How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?
MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
Modalities For Massage
CHARLOTTE – Speaking last week on knots, or issues in your muscles, I wanted to mention a few ways to help alleviate those pains. Cupping: This has to be my favorite. It can be done in a way that’s not invasive. Yes, there are techniques like you’ve seen on athletes with the little dark red circles that look like they hurt. That technique is where the cups (I use silicon cups that I squeeze, which in turn creates a suction that can then attach to your skin) are attached to the skin and they sit stationary for a period of time. My technique is a sliding technique where I attach the cup to your skin and glide the cup over the areas that need improvement.
Seilaff & Harrison Win “Best Of Mint Hill” Photo Contest
MINT HILL, NC – At the July Chamber of Commerce member luncheon, Executive Director Paige McKinney revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 1st Choice Properties, the annual Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest seeks out photos of events, people, landscapes, sunsets, nature, and other subjects that represent the “best” of our hometown. Participants are encouraged to capture annual events like the Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, Mint Hill Madness, the Pop Up Christmas Shop, as well as events that highlight our local schools and Mint Hill’s landmarks.
Investing Is Hard
MINT HILL, NC – The song “Nobody said it was easy” by Coldplay comes to my mind during times like these. Investing may seem easy when markets are generally calm, but at Fulcrum we believe the markets don’t just move up or in a single direction.
Insomnia Can Be Treated With CBD
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s keep it real, with everything that is going on in the world today we all need a little help with getting a good night’s sleep from time to time. If you are like me you would rather not take medications that are prescribed rather its because of the side effects, risk of becoming addicted or simply because you would rather do it a more natural way.
Karen Fuller Parsons View On Real Estate
MINT HILL, NC – After 29 years on the job as a Real Estate agent (Realtor) and a Broker, Karen Fuller Parsons knows a thing or two about the housing market and its trends. She has maintained the title of Charlotte’s Top Producers and a multimillion-dollar producer throughout her career. As a Charlotte native who refers to herself as a “country girl with city experience,” she has been successfully navigating her clientele through the vigorous market changes.
Is The Great Appreciation Of Home Prices Coming To An End?
MINT HILL, NC – There is a strong chance that the mortgage rates in the United States will never go lower than they were last year. This is likely a sign the Great Appreciation of housing prices that has been happening since about 1990 is now over. Since 1990,...
Board Of Commissioners Proposes Change To Four-Year Staggered Terms
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s Board of Commissioners is currently considering a proposition to change the terms of office for elected officials in Mint Hill from two-year terms to four-year staggered terms. Currently, Mint Hill elects its Mayor and all four Commissioners every two years. With all...
