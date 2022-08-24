Read full article on original website
Buying Before Selling? – MUST READ!
MINT HILL, NC – As we all know this market has been a whirlwind, especially in Mint Hill! Home values have increased significantly over the past few years, in our community, and nationwide. Therefore, many people have a significant amount of equity in their homes, in which they can use towards a new home. The issue is that when looking to sell/move it can be a little difficult to line up a sale of the current home with the purchase of the new home, and having the money readily available to use as a down payment towards the new home. Well, there is a solution! It is called “recasting” the loan.
Is The Great Appreciation Of Home Prices Coming To An End?
MINT HILL, NC – There is a strong chance that the mortgage rates in the United States will never go lower than they were last year. This is likely a sign the Great Appreciation of housing prices that has been happening since about 1990 is now over. Since 1990,...
How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?
MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
Why CBD Helps You Sleep Better?
MINT HILL, NC – How and Why does CBD help you sleep better, if this is a question that you have asked yourself, let me try to explain a little. CBD has a well-known relaxing effect, which can help soothe chronic pain and anxiety and induce sleep. It is, therefore, very useful to help you sleep better, replacing drugs or sleeping pills that can cause addiction or alter the body’s chemical balance.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
•Union Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. See list of participating local businesses to drop off at on our website. Since 2013, the Chamber Golf Classic has brought together local business leaders to enjoy time away from the office and friendly competition on the greens. Golfers will...
Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte: Handling Your Move With Care
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte real estate is booming, and nobody knows that better than Tripp Moore, owner of Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte. Located at 3653 Trailer Drive in Charlotte, this locally-owned franchise has the national support and systems of the Lansing, MI, headquarters. Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte has over a 90% referral rate with a team of dedicated full-time employees who strive to support the community.
Local Mortgage Expert: Brandon Wolf
MINT HILL, NC – Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in your life. There are many steps in the process of buying a home, but one of the biggest is securing the finances to move forward with purchasing a home. We have all heard stories about this step; some are wonderful while others have not had the best experience.
Will High Inflation Last Forever?
MINT HILL, NC – If there is one thing you should know about Fulcrum Wealth Advisors, it’s that the President, Christopher Kemper, likes to study Milton Friedman. Milton Friedman famously declared that inflation is “always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” While it’s hard to disagree with a legendary economist, monetary economics don’t quite capture real life and how we’re feeling today.
How To Avoid The Most Common Homebuyer Regrets
MINT HILL, NC – Buying one of the homes for sale in Mint Hill is incredibly exciting. However, it can also be stressful and overwhelming, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer. It can seem like the process is taking forever. You shopped for a home, found one, got...
August Board Of Commissioners Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s Mayor and Board of Commissioners held their open public meeting on Thursday, August 11 at Town Hall. The agenda was not heavy being in the middle of summer; however, there were a few interesting topics the public should remain informed about for future reference.
August Business Of The Month
The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce was pleased to award the August Business of the Month award to Chick-fil-A! Hal Queen, owner, and Denise Boston, brand and community director, strive to connect with the Mint Hill community and Chamber in all they do. Chick-fil-A Mint Hill partners with the Chamber on many of its initiatives and programs. Denise serves as an ambassador and committee member for the Chamber, and the Chamber is grateful for their partnership.
August Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. August’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney. “This is one of my favorite luncheons of the year,” said McKinney, “where we showcase the nonprofits in our community.” Former Commissioner Mike Cochrane led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Vice President Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the group in prayer.
Ensuring A Smooth Lending Process
MINT HILL, NC – Once you have that pre-approval and begin looking for homes, it is vital to remember the “Do’s and Don’ts” throughout the process. Until the closing day, and keys in hand, please remember these tips:. DO: Maintain current employment and/or alert your...
Insomnia Can Be Treated With CBD
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s keep it real, with everything that is going on in the world today we all need a little help with getting a good night’s sleep from time to time. If you are like me you would rather not take medications that are prescribed rather its because of the side effects, risk of becoming addicted or simply because you would rather do it a more natural way.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Chewy
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present Chewy (formerly Chewbacca) for your adoption consideration!. “We just know that our readers are ready to help us find sweet Chewy her forever home. She is a house-trained, six-year-old, brindle and white Beagle/Staffie mix with a whole lot of snuggles and love to give. She is about 75 lbs (but shh don’t tell her – she thinks she’s little!) – so sweet and super chill. Chewy mostly just wants to laze around – but will show her enthusiasm for things she loves like treats and car rides. We just recently found out that she LOVES the water as well, and to retrieve a good ball will absolutely make her heart sing. Chewy will be set up best for success with: a comfy bed to call her own, experienced dog owners ready to love & be loved, as the Queen of her castle (only dog in the home – although she is friendly & loves to play with other dogs), and either big, or no, kids living in the home. If you give her a chance, we know she will steal your heart away! She has so much love to give and doesn’t understand why she is looking for her forever family, when she thought she had one already.”
Will The Weakening Housing Market Lead To A 2008-style Crash?
MINT HILL, NC – The answer to this question truly depends on who you talk to. Some believe a crash much worse than 2008 is coming, while others don’t see any signs of a crash coming at all. Of course, we all know, that what goes up, must come down, but how far down?
Karen Fuller Parsons View On Real Estate
MINT HILL, NC – After 29 years on the job as a Real Estate agent (Realtor) and a Broker, Karen Fuller Parsons knows a thing or two about the housing market and its trends. She has maintained the title of Charlotte’s Top Producers and a multimillion-dollar producer throughout her career. As a Charlotte native who refers to herself as a “country girl with city experience,” she has been successfully navigating her clientele through the vigorous market changes.
Mint Hill Arts Show At Town Hall
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Arts is proud to announce that after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we have installed a new exhibit, “Portraits,” in the downstairs gallery at the Mint Hill TownHall. This exhibit features the work of two talented MHA artists, Martha Faires and Elisabeth Harvey. Their paintings are a mixture of formal portraits and candid views of a moment in time, yet each captures the essence of the subject.
Family And Friends Walk In Memory Of Jeffrey Hardin
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, friends and family of Jeffrey Hardin met at the corner of Lawyers and Lebanon roads to walk in his memory. Early in the morning of Thursday, August 16, 2012, 23-year old Jeffrey Hardin was struck by a hit and run driver while walking home down Lebanon Road. Hardin was walking east, or against the flow of traffic, near the entrance to Pine Lake Country Club when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Mint Hill, NC Congresswoman Alma Adams
MINT HILL, NC – Hey Tax Payer. Trying to reach the IRS to answer simple questions have become a very big problem. So, I called our Congresswoman. Over the past few years, my clients have called me to complain they have spent hours on the phone waiting to speak to an IRS agent to respond to a Notice. Only to have the line disconnect or they get a recording telling them to call back tomorrow!! Some calls to me were friendly while some weren’t very nice. Either way, I had become the punching bag for the IRS. I HAD ENOUGH! I called our Congresswoman Alma Adams office to express my disdain for the IRS and the colorful language I had received since 2020 when the Government shutdown.
