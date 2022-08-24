Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
A Few Things To Know About The Housing Market Right Now
MINT HILL, NC – With both home prices and mortgage rates going up, it’s time to look at what’s going on with the housing market right now. These two factors are putting a squeeze on housing affordability for many. Here are a few things you should know about the housing market current.
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
montgomeryherald.com
Trucking company holds grand opening
Tj-PaZaJa Trucking is a small family owned trucking company headquartered in Biscoe. The company has a fleet of six with four privately owned semi-trucks and two leased trucks that haul general freight including lumber and contracting materials. The company was established in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that...
WCNC
Increased demand leads to even higher prices on used cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a used car, don’t expect to find any deals. , prices for used cars nationwide have increased 10.9% over the past year. Experts blame the price hike on the microchip shortage that continues to plague the auto industry. The shortage means fewer new cars are available, which is driving up the cost of pre-owned vehicles.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $307,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1534 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a .48 acre lot and features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a nice large side deck accessed from breakfast/dining area. 2-car attached garage. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
Duke Energy, Siemens snag world record for ‘most powerful’ gas plant tech
CHARLOTTE — Two giants of the energy industry have earned a nod from Guinness World Records after their joint project in the greater Charlotte area resulted in the world’s “most powerful simple cycle gas power plant,” according to a press release. Duke Energy and Siemens Energy...
Confused About The Economy? It’s OK
MINT HILL, NC – Want to play a game? Two truths and a lie…#1 – the current unemployment rate is 3.5%, which is the lowest since 1969, #2 – the US economy has now regained the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic, #3 – always believe the news. The lie should stick out like a sore thumb.
WCNC
Make your home work for you
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we know home technology is more important than ever now. With more people working from home and even our children learning online our homes now need to suit the needs of everyone who is home. Below are the top three home technology trends of 2022:
Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”
The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte: Handling Your Move With Care
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte real estate is booming, and nobody knows that better than Tripp Moore, owner of Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte. Located at 3653 Trailer Drive in Charlotte, this locally-owned franchise has the national support and systems of the Lansing, MI, headquarters. Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte has over a 90% referral rate with a team of dedicated full-time employees who strive to support the community.
iredellfreenews.com
Video: Iredell Health System CEO discusses impact of Davis Regional closing
Davis was purchased by Community Health Systems in 2019. A Chinese billionaire owner 22% of CHS. Just a fact found on Google. The whole deal is an underhanded deal for Iredell County. Beverly Holt says:. Expand the 24/7 Medical Expertise at the Iredell Mooresville location. So many here travel to...
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?
MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tracks to the future: Rail making a comeback
SANFORD, N.C. — Train travel looks to make a comeback as North Carolina makes plans to move transportation forward with the installment of a new passenger rail corridor. The future S-line rail corridor will be 95 miles long running from Norlina to Sanford. Each North Carolina city will be...
Local Mortgage Expert: Brandon Wolf
MINT HILL, NC – Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in your life. There are many steps in the process of buying a home, but one of the biggest is securing the finances to move forward with purchasing a home. We have all heard stories about this step; some are wonderful while others have not had the best experience.
The Mint Hill Times
869
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
