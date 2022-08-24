ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

tornadopix.com

What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center

Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Trucking company holds grand opening

Tj-PaZaJa Trucking is a small family owned trucking company headquartered in Biscoe. The company has a fleet of six with four privately owned semi-trucks and two leased trucks that haul general freight including lumber and contracting materials. The company was established in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that...
BISCOE, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
WCNC

Increased demand leads to even higher prices on used cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a used car, don’t expect to find any deals. , prices for used cars nationwide have increased 10.9% over the past year. Experts blame the price hike on the microchip shortage that continues to plague the auto industry. The shortage means fewer new cars are available, which is driving up the cost of pre-owned vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $307,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1534 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a .48 acre lot and features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a nice large side deck accessed from breakfast/dining area. 2-car attached garage. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
CATAWBA, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Confused About The Economy? It’s OK

MINT HILL, NC – Want to play a game? Two truths and a lie…#1 – the current unemployment rate is 3.5%, which is the lowest since 1969, #2 – the US economy has now regained the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic, #3 – always believe the news. The lie should stick out like a sore thumb.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Make your home work for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we know home technology is more important than ever now. With more people working from home and even our children learning online our homes now need to suit the needs of everyone who is home. Below are the top three home technology trends of 2022:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

These 4 chores can make your house more valuable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
BELMONT, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”

The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte: Handling Your Move With Care

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte real estate is booming, and nobody knows that better than Tripp Moore, owner of Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte. Located at 3653 Trailer Drive in Charlotte, this locally-owned franchise has the national support and systems of the Lansing, MI, headquarters. Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte has over a 90% referral rate with a team of dedicated full-time employees who strive to support the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Half The Power Is Out

CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?

MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
MINT HILL, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tracks to the future: Rail making a comeback

SANFORD, N.C. — Train travel looks to make a comeback as North Carolina makes plans to move transportation forward with the installment of a new passenger rail corridor. The future S-line rail corridor will be 95 miles long running from Norlina to Sanford. Each North Carolina city will be...
SANFORD, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Local Mortgage Expert: Brandon Wolf

MINT HILL, NC – Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in your life. There are many steps in the process of buying a home, but one of the biggest is securing the finances to move forward with purchasing a home. We have all heard stories about this step; some are wonderful while others have not had the best experience.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

