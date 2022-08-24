CHARLOTTE – Speaking last week on knots, or issues in your muscles, I wanted to mention a few ways to help alleviate those pains. Cupping: This has to be my favorite. It can be done in a way that’s not invasive. Yes, there are techniques like you’ve seen on athletes with the little dark red circles that look like they hurt. That technique is where the cups (I use silicon cups that I squeeze, which in turn creates a suction that can then attach to your skin) are attached to the skin and they sit stationary for a period of time. My technique is a sliding technique where I attach the cup to your skin and glide the cup over the areas that need improvement.

