Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte: Handling Your Move With Care
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte real estate is booming, and nobody knows that better than Tripp Moore, owner of Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte. Located at 3653 Trailer Drive in Charlotte, this locally-owned franchise has the national support and systems of the Lansing, MI, headquarters. Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte has over a 90% referral rate with a team of dedicated full-time employees who strive to support the community.
Obituary For Jean Clontz
MINT HILL, NC – Our loving and devoted Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Friend Jean Troutman Clontz of Mint Hill, NC, born December 23, 1938, passed away August 16, 2022 at the age of 83 after a battle with leukemia. She is now in the hands of the Lord. All are welcome to attend Jean’s Visitation and Life Celebration service on Sunday, August 28th at 3 pm, both are to be held at Arlington Baptist Church Chapel, 9801 Arlington Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 (Mint Hill). In lieu of Flowers, we welcome any Memorial Donations to be sent to Arlington Baptist Church in Jean’s honor – https://arlingtonchurch.com/online-giving/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Clontz Family may also be shared online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Modalities For Massage
CHARLOTTE – Speaking last week on knots, or issues in your muscles, I wanted to mention a few ways to help alleviate those pains. Cupping: This has to be my favorite. It can be done in a way that’s not invasive. Yes, there are techniques like you’ve seen on athletes with the little dark red circles that look like they hurt. That technique is where the cups (I use silicon cups that I squeeze, which in turn creates a suction that can then attach to your skin) are attached to the skin and they sit stationary for a period of time. My technique is a sliding technique where I attach the cup to your skin and glide the cup over the areas that need improvement.
Family And Friends Walk In Memory Of Jeffrey Hardin
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, friends and family of Jeffrey Hardin met at the corner of Lawyers and Lebanon roads to walk in his memory. Early in the morning of Thursday, August 16, 2012, 23-year old Jeffrey Hardin was struck by a hit and run driver while walking home down Lebanon Road. Hardin was walking east, or against the flow of traffic, near the entrance to Pine Lake Country Club when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Family Fun Night On August 20th
MINT HILL –The Town of Mint Hill will host Family Fun Night on August 20th at theMint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, featuring the music of Red Dirt Revival. Red Dirt Revival is a country music band. They feature music from the classic days of the outlaws to today’s country hits, including some original material. Their music will have the whole family singing and dancing along.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Mimsy
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue of the Carolina’s is pleased to present Mimsy for adoption. “Meow! My name is Mimsy! I am a 12 week old dilute calico girl looking for her forever home. I came from the kill shelter and it was very crowded there. Luckily, I was rescued by Animals First Rescue and now I’m in a foster home getting lots of love and attention! At first, I was shy but now that I feel safe and comfortable, I have the whole house to roam! My adoption will also cover my spay surgery along with rabies and another kitten vaccine! I’ve been combo tested negative and all the usual recommendations to be healthy.” If you’re interested in taking Mimsy home, please contact Animals First Rescue of the Carolinas at 704-256-0014.
Those Knees
CHARLOTTE – One thing you can be thankful for every single day is your precious knees. Not sure why? Well ask anyone who has ever had issues with their knees and they’ll tell you. First of all, let’s think about those knees. There’s so much more to our knees than those protective knee caps (patella). Let’s take a look at one of the largest and complex joints in your body.
Karen Fuller Parsons View On Real Estate
MINT HILL, NC – After 29 years on the job as a Real Estate agent (Realtor) and a Broker, Karen Fuller Parsons knows a thing or two about the housing market and its trends. She has maintained the title of Charlotte’s Top Producers and a multimillion-dollar producer throughout her career. As a Charlotte native who refers to herself as a “country girl with city experience,” she has been successfully navigating her clientele through the vigorous market changes.
Pour 64: 5-year Anniversary Celebration
MINT HILL, NC – The owners of Pour 64, Tony and Sarah Brock, have been Mint Hill natives for 17 years now. They were opening their doors 5 years ago on July 27, with what started off as a hobby and a genuine love for craft beers. They identified the need to “provide a convenient way of drinking from great crafters in Charlotte, at a location closer to home,” as Sarah shared. She told of how they took a leap of faith, unaware of how their business would thrive.
Seilaff & Harrison Win “Best Of Mint Hill” Photo Contest
MINT HILL, NC – At the July Chamber of Commerce member luncheon, Executive Director Paige McKinney revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 1st Choice Properties, the annual Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest seeks out photos of events, people, landscapes, sunsets, nature, and other subjects that represent the “best” of our hometown. Participants are encouraged to capture annual events like the Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, Mint Hill Madness, the Pop Up Christmas Shop, as well as events that highlight our local schools and Mint Hill’s landmarks.
Joint Mobility
CHARLOTTE – I’ve been reading a lot lately about CARS. CARS stands for Controlled Articular Rotations. It’s used to take your joint through it’s natural rotation. For instance, shoulder related CARs is where you take your arm and move your shoulder joint through all it’s natural ranges of motion. These types of movements are designed to move your joints through their natural progression, which in turn encourages lubrication and blood flow (which in turn keeps them healthy). If you don’t move your joints, you’ll lose the ability to move.
Cruising Is Back- Part 8
CHARLOTTE – For a Travel Consultant, the hardest job can be helping clients select a ship. When the company has all the Carnivalfamily ships working, I have counted as many as 24 ships sailing in 1 week. Ships are rated by tonnage, but passenger capacity is always easier to compare. They have shipped from 19 decks and 4,500 passengers, down to2,000 guests and 15 decks. Even the smallest ship is a giant to the novice sailor. Carnival tries to keep pricing mainstream and below and has a large number of family cabins that can sleep up to 5 (please ask us before you book 5 people in a single cabin, we have alternatives). With departure ports all over the USA and Europe, they will compare with any cruise line for most popular.
Mint Hill Arts Show At Town Hall
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Arts is proud to announce that after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we have installed a new exhibit, “Portraits,” in the downstairs gallery at the Mint Hill TownHall. This exhibit features the work of two talented MHA artists, Martha Faires and Elisabeth Harvey. Their paintings are a mixture of formal portraits and candid views of a moment in time, yet each captures the essence of the subject.
Novant Health Names Ben Brodersen President And Chief Operating Officer Of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center
CHARLOTTE, NC – Aug. 3, 2022 – Novant Health has named Ben Brodersen as the president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center, which is scheduled to open in 2023. Brodersen joined Novant Health on Aug. 1. In his new role as president and COO,...
Help Needed For Servant’s Heart’s Back2School Program
MINT HILL, NC – With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it’s hard to believe that summer is already drawing to a close! As we prepare to send students back to school this August, Servant’s Heart is once again asking for the community’s help with their annual Back2School Program.
How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?
MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
August Business Of The Month
The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce was pleased to award the August Business of the Month award to Chick-fil-A! Hal Queen, owner, and Denise Boston, brand and community director, strive to connect with the Mint Hill community and Chamber in all they do. Chick-fil-A Mint Hill partners with the Chamber on many of its initiatives and programs. Denise serves as an ambassador and committee member for the Chamber, and the Chamber is grateful for their partnership.
Charitable Gifting
MINT HILL, NC – At Fulcrum, we are advocates for making a difference within the community. Charitable gifting enables you to make a positive, and often significant, contribution to your community while also taking advantage of financial benefits that may be available to you and your family. To promote philanthropy, Congress passed legislation to create potential tax benefits associated with charitable gifting. There are many different strategies for charitable gifting, each generally offering tax benefits to the person making the gift. Those benefits vary based on the nature of the asset gifted and the strategy used.
Introducing Mint Hill’s Best Local Flavors
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Times is proud to announce the first “Mint Hill’s Best Local Flavors” contest!. We’re looking for our readers’ favorites in twelve different categories: Best Slice, Best Wings, Best Burger, Best Way to Rise & Shine, Best Dining for Family & Kids, Best Date Night, Best Pint, Best Cuppa Joe, Best Baked Treat, Best Icy Sweet Treat, Best Gluten-Free Options, and Best Vegetarian.
Will The Weakening Housing Market Lead To A 2008-style Crash?
MINT HILL, NC – The answer to this question truly depends on who you talk to. Some believe a crash much worse than 2008 is coming, while others don’t see any signs of a crash coming at all. Of course, we all know, that what goes up, must come down, but how far down?
