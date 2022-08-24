Read full article on original website
Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte: Handling Your Move With Care
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte real estate is booming, and nobody knows that better than Tripp Moore, owner of Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte. Located at 3653 Trailer Drive in Charlotte, this locally-owned franchise has the national support and systems of the Lansing, MI, headquarters. Two Men And A Truck Of Greater Charlotte has over a 90% referral rate with a team of dedicated full-time employees who strive to support the community.
Family And Friends Walk In Memory Of Jeffrey Hardin
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, friends and family of Jeffrey Hardin met at the corner of Lawyers and Lebanon roads to walk in his memory. Early in the morning of Thursday, August 16, 2012, 23-year old Jeffrey Hardin was struck by a hit and run driver while walking home down Lebanon Road. Hardin was walking east, or against the flow of traffic, near the entrance to Pine Lake Country Club when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Chewy
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present Chewy (formerly Chewbacca) for your adoption consideration!. “We just know that our readers are ready to help us find sweet Chewy her forever home. She is a house-trained, six-year-old, brindle and white Beagle/Staffie mix with a whole lot of snuggles and love to give. She is about 75 lbs (but shh don’t tell her – she thinks she’s little!) – so sweet and super chill. Chewy mostly just wants to laze around – but will show her enthusiasm for things she loves like treats and car rides. We just recently found out that she LOVES the water as well, and to retrieve a good ball will absolutely make her heart sing. Chewy will be set up best for success with: a comfy bed to call her own, experienced dog owners ready to love & be loved, as the Queen of her castle (only dog in the home – although she is friendly & loves to play with other dogs), and either big, or no, kids living in the home. If you give her a chance, we know she will steal your heart away! She has so much love to give and doesn’t understand why she is looking for her forever family, when she thought she had one already.”
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
•Union Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. See list of participating local businesses to drop off at on our website. Since 2013, the Chamber Golf Classic has brought together local business leaders to enjoy time away from the office and friendly competition on the greens. Golfers will...
August Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. August’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney. “This is one of my favorite luncheons of the year,” said McKinney, “where we showcase the nonprofits in our community.” Former Commissioner Mike Cochrane led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Vice President Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the group in prayer.
Modalities For Massage
CHARLOTTE – Speaking last week on knots, or issues in your muscles, I wanted to mention a few ways to help alleviate those pains. Cupping: This has to be my favorite. It can be done in a way that’s not invasive. Yes, there are techniques like you’ve seen on athletes with the little dark red circles that look like they hurt. That technique is where the cups (I use silicon cups that I squeeze, which in turn creates a suction that can then attach to your skin) are attached to the skin and they sit stationary for a period of time. My technique is a sliding technique where I attach the cup to your skin and glide the cup over the areas that need improvement.
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
August Board Of Commissioners Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s Mayor and Board of Commissioners held their open public meeting on Thursday, August 11 at Town Hall. The agenda was not heavy being in the middle of summer; however, there were a few interesting topics the public should remain informed about for future reference.
Why CBD Helps You Sleep Better?
MINT HILL, NC – How and Why does CBD help you sleep better, if this is a question that you have asked yourself, let me try to explain a little. CBD has a well-known relaxing effect, which can help soothe chronic pain and anxiety and induce sleep. It is, therefore, very useful to help you sleep better, replacing drugs or sleeping pills that can cause addiction or alter the body’s chemical balance.
Mint Hill Library Hosts Summer Break Finale
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 10, the Mint Hill Library held a party to celebrate the culmination of this year’s Summer Break program. The summer months when students take a break from school are critical to continued learning. In fact, students without access to summer learning opportunities are at risk of falling behind their peers, and this learning loss is difficult to recoup when children return to school in the fall.
Local Mortgage Expert: Brandon Wolf
MINT HILL, NC – Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in your life. There are many steps in the process of buying a home, but one of the biggest is securing the finances to move forward with purchasing a home. We have all heard stories about this step; some are wonderful while others have not had the best experience.
Buying Before Selling? – MUST READ!
MINT HILL, NC – As we all know this market has been a whirlwind, especially in Mint Hill! Home values have increased significantly over the past few years, in our community, and nationwide. Therefore, many people have a significant amount of equity in their homes, in which they can use towards a new home. The issue is that when looking to sell/move it can be a little difficult to line up a sale of the current home with the purchase of the new home, and having the money readily available to use as a down payment towards the new home. Well, there is a solution! It is called “recasting” the loan.
Karen Fuller Parsons View On Real Estate
MINT HILL, NC – After 29 years on the job as a Real Estate agent (Realtor) and a Broker, Karen Fuller Parsons knows a thing or two about the housing market and its trends. She has maintained the title of Charlotte’s Top Producers and a multimillion-dollar producer throughout her career. As a Charlotte native who refers to herself as a “country girl with city experience,” she has been successfully navigating her clientele through the vigorous market changes.
Insomnia Can Be Treated With CBD
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s keep it real, with everything that is going on in the world today we all need a little help with getting a good night’s sleep from time to time. If you are like me you would rather not take medications that are prescribed rather its because of the side effects, risk of becoming addicted or simply because you would rather do it a more natural way.
How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?
MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
Seilaff & Harrison Win “Best Of Mint Hill” Photo Contest
MINT HILL, NC – At the July Chamber of Commerce member luncheon, Executive Director Paige McKinney revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 1st Choice Properties, the annual Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest seeks out photos of events, people, landscapes, sunsets, nature, and other subjects that represent the “best” of our hometown. Participants are encouraged to capture annual events like the Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, Mint Hill Madness, the Pop Up Christmas Shop, as well as events that highlight our local schools and Mint Hill’s landmarks.
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Novant Health Names Ben Brodersen President And Chief Operating Officer Of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center
CHARLOTTE, NC – Aug. 3, 2022 – Novant Health has named Ben Brodersen as the president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center, which is scheduled to open in 2023. Brodersen joined Novant Health on Aug. 1. In his new role as president and COO,...
Pour 64: 5-year Anniversary Celebration
MINT HILL, NC – The owners of Pour 64, Tony and Sarah Brock, have been Mint Hill natives for 17 years now. They were opening their doors 5 years ago on July 27, with what started off as a hobby and a genuine love for craft beers. They identified the need to “provide a convenient way of drinking from great crafters in Charlotte, at a location closer to home,” as Sarah shared. She told of how they took a leap of faith, unaware of how their business would thrive.
Fur Baby Chauffeur Offers Support To Busy Pet Parents
CHARLOTTE – It is no longer necessary for a pet parent to be the only provider of transportation for their fur babies. New services, similar to those used by humans, are helping fur babies get to and from vet appointments, play dates, daycare, and other necessary appointments. In February of this year, Charlotte got their very own fur baby transportation service called Casper’s Canine Cabs. It is a very welcome service for busy Queen City pet parents who need a little helping hand.
