‘She always smiled’: Mother clings to hope after daughter shot, put on life support
CHARLOTTE — A mother holds on to hope while her 16-year-old daughter is in the hospital on life support after she was shot. “She loved to hang out,” said Jessica Witherspoon, the mother. “Everything she does, she always smiled.”. Brittany Witherspoon is a bundle of joy, her...
msn.com
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been four months since the killing of 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones. On April 21, 2022, around 10:43 p.m., Adams-Jones was walking down the street in the Ponderosa neighborhood on Markland Drive when he was shot and killed. Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Adams-Jones’...
Homicide investigation underway in SE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Saturday morning near 5000 Cherrycrest Lane in southeast Charlotte. Medic pronounced one victim dead on the scene. Queen City News is on the scene and working to learn more about what […]
2 Stabbed after fight breaks out in Charlotte NC parking lot
A man has been arrested, and another is in the hospital after a fight led to both men getting stabbed Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Charlotte Metro Police Department.
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
3 captured in connection with carjacking in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A 68-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, authorities said. It all started just after 2 p.m. The driver, Teresa Griffin, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she was startled when her car was taken as she was headed to get a bite to eat.
Have You Seen Him? Charlotte man was last seen near Tuckaseegee Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Saturday. Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness. Allison was last seen wearing a blue […]
CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
Silver Alert for 70-year-old woman in Lincoln County canceled
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert for 70-year-old Christine Casey Reid has been canceled after being issued Friday afternoon. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled the alert Saturday morning at the request of the Lincoln County Sheriff Office. No information has been provided on the condition of...
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
wccbcharlotte.com
Kannapolis Police Arrest Woman For Exploiting Elderly Patients At Nursing Home
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman working at a local nursing home In Kannapolis has been charged for using her position of trust to gain access to an elderly patient’s bank account in order to withdraw $45,000 from the victim’s savings. The Kannapolis Police Department charged Nina Elaine...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22
The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again
Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.
‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 North Carolina storefront windows smashed
"There's no reason for that," said Vestique Boutique stylist Olivia Taraboi. "Stealing things is wrong. Damaging property is wrong. It's going to cost all these businesses a lot of money. Pointless and terrible."
WBTV
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say
CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second suspect in 1992 murders arrested in New Jersey
A second suspect in a robbery and double murder from 1992 that occurred in Statesville was arrested in Hope, New Jersey, by the New Jersey State Police. Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Friday that the arrest of Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, had taken place on Aug. 16 and that Summers was arrested and taken to Warren County Correctional Institution, where he currently remains.
The Mint Hill Times
