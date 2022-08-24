ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Saturday morning near 5000 Cherrycrest Lane in southeast Charlotte. Medic pronounced one victim dead on the scene. Queen City News is on the scene and working to learn more about what […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Wilgrove Mint Hill Road
NewsBreak
Society
charlotteonthecheap.com

Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22

The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
Jeffery Mac

22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again

Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say

CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
CLOVER, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Second suspect in 1992 murders arrested in New Jersey

A second suspect in a robbery and double murder from 1992 that occurred in Statesville was arrested in Hope, New Jersey, by the New Jersey State Police. Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Friday that the arrest of Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, had taken place on Aug. 16 and that Summers was arrested and taken to Warren County Correctional Institution, where he currently remains.
STATESVILLE, NC
