ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 25

David Wrightt
3d ago

I know it is such a reach for you liberturds to get in your mind that voter integrity is not election fixing like you people always do.

Reply(10)
6
Mike McDaniel
3d ago

"Even though she and other election administrators could not recall a single instance of fraud involving same day elections, Tucek testified" . They admit there is no problem, they just don't want young people to vote.

Reply
2
Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals

The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission said it wanted a lot of public feedback on the maps that will determine...
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in January 6 insurrection

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick […]
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Fairfield Sun Times

Gov. Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour across Southwest Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, and Silver Bow counties on Wednesday. First, Gov. Gianforte presented the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation to Jay Wood of Deer Lodge. The award recognizes an outstanding Montana veterans who selflessly served our country and...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…

Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Regulation of facial recognition technology continues to stall during the interim

Facial recognition illustration (Image via Pixabay | Public domain). Montana lawmakers are still not on the same page about how to regulate rapidly emerging facial recognition technology in the state as the 2023 legislative session approaches. Some support a full moratorium on the technology, and others are looking to take...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Counties with the oldest homes in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Stapleton
Person
Wylie Galt
Person
Doug Ellis
NBCMontana

Montana VA Health Care System chief of staff resigns

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the Montana VA Health Care System confirm Chief of Staff Dr. J.P. Maganito has resigned. They say he tendered his resignation in July for personal reasons, effective this Friday. Maganito was named chief of staff in July 2019. He previously worked for the Montana...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Legislature#Montana Senate#Local Election#Politics Legislative#Election Fraud#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Republican
explorebigsky.com

How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana

Industry stakeholders describe the Biden climate bill’s potential impact and promise. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Fairfield Sun Times

In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles

It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Votes to Approve Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park (FWP) Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to approve a controversial new pheasant stocking operation for select public lands in the state. The vote occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in Helena this morning and capped months of heated debate between hunters and FWP officials about whether or not the state should be putting pen-raised roosters onto state-owned properties.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
97.1 KISS FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana job growth continues setting records

Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s economy continued its strong growth in July, reaching a new record high for the number of Montanans employed. Job creation in Montana grew in July for the 27th consecutive month. According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

The Real Heroes Of Montana Don’t Wear Capes, But We Thank You!

Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy