Arnold opens season with straight-set win over Wakulla

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be more of the same for Saturday, and the next day. And the next day. A stalled frontal boundary near the Gulf Coast is forecast to deteriorate during the weekend, but plenty of high atmospheric moisture content and daytime heating will keep the rain chances between 60% and 70% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s in most inland locations. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

