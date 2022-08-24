ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Arnold opens season with straight-set win over Wakulla

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Scarv_0hSswsFe00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold volleyball team picked up a straight-set victory over Wakulla, winning 3-0 at home Tuesday night.

The Marlins improved to 1-0 and will visit Fort Walton Beach Wednesday, August 24.

