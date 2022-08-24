ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Manistee rushes for 338 yards cruises past Holton 54-6

MANISTEE – Manistee junior Max Miles returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and the Chippewas never looked back in a 54-6 season-opening win against Holton at Chippewa Field on Friday in a West Michigan Conference crossover matchup. Manistee exploded for several big plays on offense and...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna loses big lead, drops season opener to Beal City, 22-21

Ravenna dropped its season opener 22-21 Friday in a non-conference game against Beal City. The Bulldogs and Aggies first played each other in last year’s season opener, when Ravenna held off a late-game Beal City comeback to win 21-20. This time around, the Bulldogs were unable to close out the victory in come-from-behind fashion.
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores captures Battle of the Boardwalk championship

It was a beautiful day for volleyball by the water as teams competed in the Battle of the Boardwalk on Friday, hosted by Grand Haven. Mona Shores, Spring Lake and Fruitport also competed. The Sailors did their thing and captured their third consecutive boardwalk championship with wins over Grand Haven...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Ludington, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City blanks Newaygo, 20-0, in non-league opener

The visiting Kent City Eagles scored two first-quarter touchdowns and the defense did the rest on Thursday night. The Eagles defeated the Newaygo Lions 20-0 in the debut of Lions’ coach Scott Force. Kent City got on the board with 3:46 left in the opening quarter. The two-point conversion...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague stuns Spring Lake, comes back off Paul Olson interception in final minutes of contest

No team in the Muskegon area, and maybe the entire state, is better at finding ways to win close games than Montague. The Wildcats’ attitude has allowed them to pull out many thrilling wins over conference rivals Whitehall and Oakridge over the years. They did it again on Thursday night against Spring Lake, a team which they have only played one other time, in 1998.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View’s return to varsity football results in lopsided loss

The Orchard View Cardinals opened their season with a difficult trip to Reed City to take on the Coyotes. The Cardinals were saddled with a 62-16 loss in their first varsity football contest since 2020. Low numbers a year ago prevented Orchard View from fielding a varsity team. On Thursday,...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores splits tennis matches on Saturday

MONA SHORES – 2, TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Tanner Cooley, Traverse City CENTRAL , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Evan O’Connor, Traverse City CENTRAL def. Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks cruise past St. Clair County Community College 4-0

The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team blanked St. Clair County Community College on Saturday. The Jayhawks won by a score of 4-0. Iris Herald led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Saidee Raap and Emily Olsen each added a goal and an assist.
MUSKEGON, MI
US 103.1

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.5 The River

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Driver dies in roll over accident on W River Road Monday

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — The Michigan State Police says a 73-year-old driver involved in a rollover crash Monday has died. "We regret to report that the crash victim passed away following the release of the video and news release. From the information that we received prior to sharing the video and news release, we believed the victim’s condition was stabilized. Our sincerest apologies and sympathy are extended to the family during this difficult time," MSP said in a statement on Friday.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

