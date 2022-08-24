Read full article on original website
Manistee rushes for 338 yards cruises past Holton 54-6
MANISTEE – Manistee junior Max Miles returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and the Chippewas never looked back in a 54-6 season-opening win against Holton at Chippewa Field on Friday in a West Michigan Conference crossover matchup. Manistee exploded for several big plays on offense and...
Ravenna loses big lead, drops season opener to Beal City, 22-21
Ravenna dropped its season opener 22-21 Friday in a non-conference game against Beal City. The Bulldogs and Aggies first played each other in last year’s season opener, when Ravenna held off a late-game Beal City comeback to win 21-20. This time around, the Bulldogs were unable to close out the victory in come-from-behind fashion.
Mona Shores captures Battle of the Boardwalk championship
It was a beautiful day for volleyball by the water as teams competed in the Battle of the Boardwalk on Friday, hosted by Grand Haven. Mona Shores, Spring Lake and Fruitport also competed. The Sailors did their thing and captured their third consecutive boardwalk championship with wins over Grand Haven...
Liam Smith scores a pair of goals as Reeths-Puffer shuts out North Muskegon, 4-0
MUSKEGON – — The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team shut down North Muskegon, 4-0, on Friday. The action was scoreless at the half before the Rockets found their rhythm on offense. Liam Smith led the way with two goals and an assist, while Conner Mammen and Aiden McCollum added...
Ludington racks up 492 yards in offense, holds off Petoskey 37-31 in overtime
PETOSKEY — It came down to a big goal-line stand for the Ludington football team to secure a 37-31 overtime win at Petoskey in the season opener for both teams Thursday night. Aidan Gilchrist punched the ball in from 6 yards out for the game-winner in overtime for the...
Kent City blanks Newaygo, 20-0, in non-league opener
The visiting Kent City Eagles scored two first-quarter touchdowns and the defense did the rest on Thursday night. The Eagles defeated the Newaygo Lions 20-0 in the debut of Lions’ coach Scott Force. Kent City got on the board with 3:46 left in the opening quarter. The two-point conversion...
White Cloud comes from behind to beat Shelby 40-20; Silverthorn leads the way
SHELBY — White Cloud earned a 40-20 season-opening game victory over Shelby on Friday night. It was a tough night for the Tigers, who were hoping for a fast start before their home fans. But, things just didn’t pan out for the Tigers as the Indians flexed their muscles...
Muskegon Heights struggles in opening-game loss to Godwin Heights
The Muskegon Heights Tigers’ football team ran into a buzz saw in the form of Godwin Heights on Friday night. The host Tigers dropped a 43-6 decision to the Wolverines in a game played at Phillips Field. Tiger quarterback G’Nari Davis hit Jameer Williams on a 10-yard touchdown pass...
Montague stuns Spring Lake, comes back off Paul Olson interception in final minutes of contest
No team in the Muskegon area, and maybe the entire state, is better at finding ways to win close games than Montague. The Wildcats’ attitude has allowed them to pull out many thrilling wins over conference rivals Whitehall and Oakridge over the years. They did it again on Thursday night against Spring Lake, a team which they have only played one other time, in 1998.
Orchard View’s return to varsity football results in lopsided loss
The Orchard View Cardinals opened their season with a difficult trip to Reed City to take on the Coyotes. The Cardinals were saddled with a 62-16 loss in their first varsity football contest since 2020. Low numbers a year ago prevented Orchard View from fielding a varsity team. On Thursday,...
Mona Shores splits tennis matches on Saturday
MONA SHORES – 2, TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Tanner Cooley, Traverse City CENTRAL , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Evan O’Connor, Traverse City CENTRAL def. Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
Jayhawks cruise past St. Clair County Community College 4-0
The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team blanked St. Clair County Community College on Saturday. The Jayhawks won by a score of 4-0. Iris Herald led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Saidee Raap and Emily Olsen each added a goal and an assist.
