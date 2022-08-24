California police officer scolds Paul Pelosi for opting out of blood test after drunk driving incident

Read full article on original website
Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy's car
A Washington state sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff's deputy works with the King County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened in Snohomish...
Washington sheriff pleads guilty to covering up his son’s DUI crash
A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
Kristin Smart trial: California jury hears from Paul Flores’ ex-girlfriend about strange encounter with family
The California juries tasked with overseeing the months-long trial for Paul Flores, the man accused of killing college freshman Kristin Smart in 1996, heard Thursday from one of his ex-girlfriends, according to reports from the courtroom. The woman, identified by her first-name, "Angie," took the stand late in the day...
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study
A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
DA: Over 70% of offenders released on $0 bail in one California county were re-arrested
People released from jail under Yolo County’s “$0 bail” policy went on to be re-arrested 70% of the time, according to a new report released by the District Attorney’s Office. In April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Judicial Council took the...
Stabbing at Pennsylvania elementary school leaves 4 injured before shots fired into nearby home: police
Police in Pennsylvania say four people have suffered "significant injuries" from "suspected knife attacks" outside an elementary school near Philadelphia this week before shots were fired into a nearby home. The incidents that allegedly unfolded Tuesday in the vicinity of Penn Valley Elementary School may be related, according to the...
LA Times celebrates California’s move to ban gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric vehicles
In an op-ed on Friday, the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board celebrated California’s "remarkable" move to require all new vehicles in the state to run on electricity by 2035 but declared it's "not aggressive enough" to combat the climate "crisis." California regulators voted Thursday to move forward with...
Stallone's estranged wife accuses him of financial misdeeds in court papers
Sylvester Stallone’s estranged wife Jennifer Flavin says she deserves more than half of the couple's assets in their Florida divorce because the "Rocky" star allegedly squandered their assets, court papers show. "The husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an...
Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
Pennsylvania woman falls victim to bank app scam, loses $2,000
A Pennsylvania woman lost $2,000 to a bank app scam after paying what she believed was her electricity bill. Kandace Kettren told WTAE-TV her phone rang Monday night from a number associated with Duquesne Light Company. "When she answered, she said she was told her electricity would be turned off...
Georgia county sees second school bus driver arrested for DUI in less than a week, parents ‘beyond mad’
A school bus driver in Pickens County, Georgia, was arrested for alleged drunk driving, just days after another driver in the same county had a similar experience. Officers arrested Tammy Decerbo, 43, Monday morning. It was roughly an hour after she completed her morning route, so no students were on board. Still, parents were upset, especially after Jeffrey Tucker was arrested for DUI and other offenses on Friday.
Nevada high school seniors paint American flag parking spaces
Five Nevada high school seniors explained on "Fox & Friends First" Friday why they painted patriotic, American flag parking spaces and what is next for them after graduation. "I decided to do this because I come from a military family, and I love our country and want to know how much I loved it and represent it. Something that you can visually see and nothing better than our parking spot that we see every day," Marcus Shambaugh said, alongside his partners in the effort Rusty Hendricks, Ethan Winter, Trevor Witter and Joey Boss.
Executed Oklahoma inmate James Coddington thanks family, forgives Gov. Stitt in final words
The death row inmate executed in Oklahoma on Thursday spent his final moments thanking loved ones and forgiving the governor for rejecting to grant him clemency – but neglected to mention his victim, the man he killed in a hammer attack in 1997. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal...
Georgia man says NJ teachers union used his photo ‘out of context’ for ad on ‘extremist’ parents
EXCLUSIVE - A Georgia man is speaking out against the New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association for using a photo of him "completely out of context" in their ad on "extremist" parents in the Garden State. "I'm very concerned for my safety. I wouldn't say that 20 years...
Mysterious Michigan dog illness identified by state officials
The mysterious illness that has sickened and killed dozens of dogs across Michigan has been identified by state officials as canine parvovirus. The announcement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development comes after one animal shelter in Ostego County reported at least 30 animals falling victim to the illness, despite testing negative for it.
West Virginia coal miner dies after supply cart struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday.
Florida flight instructor, passenger killed in small plane crash
A flight instructor and a passenger were killed Wednesday when a small airplane crashed into a swamp in Florida. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Woke Water Abusers
Governor Newsom declared a “historic water emergency” in California but a slew of celebrity water wasters don’t seem to care!. Southern California is in the midst of a pretty bad drought and therefore water use limits, restrictions and fines have been put in place to preserve the precious supply.
