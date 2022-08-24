ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Maitland
3d ago

Palin didn't even finish out her first and last stint as an elected, why in the heck would anyone vote for her at all is beyond me....

Amanda Major
3d ago

I can guess who the author dislikes based solely on the pictures of the candidates she chose lolThe ONLY reason the Dem. is leading is because the Republicans can't get behind 1 candidate. The vote is split.

Avid Archer in AK
3d ago

Funny how the color RED means bad for everything. When the needle tips in the RED, it means something is about to break! Blue means straight and steady!! I'll just sit back and watch the Blue come through again and wait for the RED start pointing oblivious fingers at everything.

