Markets Muted Ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
Investors were cautious on Wednesday ahead of the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium starting today. “Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari was the latest official to reiterate the Fed’s focus on controlling inflation above all else, but more clarity is expected from a much-anticipated speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday,” Trading Economics noted.
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stock slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
NASDAQ
Why Chindata Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
China-based specialty tech company Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) did better than many of its American counterparts on Friday. The data center operator's shares rose by over 2% to eclipse the gain of the S&P 500 index, thanks to an estimates-beating quarter it reported that morning. So what. Chindata published...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Deere Can Continue to Outperform the Industrials Sector
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) just reported fiscal 2022 third-quarter (ended July 31) numbers that struck a similar tone to those of other industrial companies this year. Higher costs, supply chain issues, and decreased guidance are themes that have been common throughout the first and second quarters of 2022. This sort of earnings reporting is a big part of why the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down about 9.3% for the year.
NASDAQ
Asian Shares See Cautious Gains Ahead Of Powell's Speech
(RTTNews) - Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy didn't contract by as much as previously thought during the spring. All eyes were on Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due later in the day after several Fed official stressed the need to keep raising rates to combat inflation.
NASDAQ
JPMorgan says the S&P 500 could return 15% by year’s end — Here are 2 stocks the banking giant likes
Let’s talk about inflation. The big news on that front was the slow-down in the rate at which prices were accelerating, from 9.1% annualized in June to 8.5% in July. While still running hot, it was definitely a move in the right direction, and some market watchers have been openly speculating that it portend further reductions in the rate of price increases going forward.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were climbing higher today after the footwear retailer posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. Though revenue and profits fell from the quarter a year ago, that was more a result of difficult comparisons with a quarter that benefited from stimulus checks and the economic reopening than any current struggles.
NASDAQ
Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BIL) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.16% from its 52-week low price of $91.37/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
Digital Ad Stocks Continue To Underperform. Time To Buy?
Our theme of Ad Tech Stocks – which includes Internet platforms and ad technology players – has had a tough year declining by around 40% year-to-date, compared to the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by roughly 22% over the same period. While tech stocks, in general, have seen a sell-off, as investors moved out of high-multiple growth stocks and pandemic winners due to surging inflation and rising rates, there are some specific factors that have hit digital advertising stocks, as well. Firstly, there are concerns about the U.S. economy, with GDP contracting over the last two quarters, forcing companies to revisit their advertising budgets. Q2 earnings from advertising players including Meta, the parent of Facebook, Roku, and Snap have also been disappointing with revenue growth falling short of estimates and this has also weighed on the sector in recent weeks. Meta, for instance, saw its first-ever year-over-year revenue decline, as sales fell 1%. Separately, there are lingering issues from mobile device behemoth Apple’s changes to its iOS operating system that prevent advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent. The move hurts the ad targeting abilities and revenue growth rates for many digital advertising players.
NASDAQ
Why Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Was On Fire Today
Shares of the clinical-stage cancer-cell therapy company Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) were up 18.6% on heavy volume on Thursday. The biotech's shares have been blasting higher over the past three months. After this latest uptick, Alaunos' stock has now gained about 400% since the middle of May. Investors have been...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures ebb as Powell's speech nears
U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday as investors worried about hawkish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium amid fears of slowing economic growth. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a...
NASDAQ
Mine for Value and Yield With Newmont Stock
As large and established as Newmont (NYSE: NEM) is, no resource business has been exempt from 2022's macro-level problems. Along with the usual suspects, including inflation and qualified worker shortages, gold miners have faced the headwind of a frustratingly range-bound gold price. Amid this challenging backdrop, Newmont's second-quarter results were...
3 Reasons to Sell Peloton Stock, 1 Reason to Buy
The premium home fitness specialist may seem to be pedaling the wrong way, but sometimes you have to go back to move forward.
NASDAQ
Crypto Markets May Have Finally Hit Their Floor. Does This Mean It's Time to Buy?
Over the last few years, the cryptocurrency market has seen some very high highs -- and some very low lows. Multiple coins peaked last fall, with Bitcoin (BTC) topping $68,000 a coin, and Ethereum (ETH) valued at over $4,600. Then came the summer crash. Many mainstream cryptos tanked, with even...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Ulta Beauty Lifts FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022. Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $20.70 to $21.20 per share and revenues of $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings...
Stocks tumble on fears of another big Fed rate hike
So much for hopes that the Federal Reserve will tap the brakes on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks tumbled Monday as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month.
