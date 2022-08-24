San Antonio provides housing and food for the illegals who are bused here or manage to get here so why can we provide for the homeless. if they don't want to live in houses then I am sure the city ownenough land to provide open spacesprovide open spaces for then to live in campsites. like anywhere else have rules about safety and cleaning or be evicted from the campsite. actually some of the homeless could be paid to be Campsite Managers. just my thoughts.
A lot are offered help but dont want it. drugs and alcohol is the problem. Most choose to be outside.
Illegals are being housed in the large, old CPS building on San Pedro as per our mayor. Why doesn’t he do the same for homeless Americans? Guess it doesn’t fit his agenda. San Antonio is now a sanctuary city.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
