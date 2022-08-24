ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J Hemphill
3d ago

San Antonio provides housing and food for the illegals who are bused here or manage to get here so why can we provide for the homeless. if they don't want to live in houses then I am sure the city ownenough land to provide open spacesprovide open spaces for then to live in campsites. like anywhere else have rules about safety and cleaning or be evicted from the campsite. actually some of the homeless could be paid to be Campsite Managers. just my thoughts.

Debrah Jones
4d ago

A lot are offered help but dont want it. drugs and alcohol is the problem. Most choose to be outside.

Irene Rodriguez
3d ago

Illegals are being housed in the large, old CPS building on San Pedro as per our mayor. Why doesn’t he do the same for homeless Americans? Guess it doesn’t fit his agenda. San Antonio is now a sanctuary city.

Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area

SAN ANTONIO – It's not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
Rent in San Antonio is among top ten fastest rising in the nation

SAN ANTONIO — This year, thousands of Bexar County residents need help paying the bills as inflation drives up the cost of living. According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the 2-1-1 Texas referral line has received at least 11,991 calls for rent assistance requests from Bexar County this year.
mesquite-news.com

Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness

A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
Four Brothers Opens on San Antonio River Walk

Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa today announced the opening of Four Brothers. A contemporary, casual restaurant, this new dining experience invites guests to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern Southern Texas cuisine, accented with Latin & French flavors. “Four Brothers is taking a...
