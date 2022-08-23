Read full article on original website
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”
Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11...
President Joe Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
President Joe Biden announced his long awaited plan to tackle student loan debt on Wednesday, cancelling $10,000 of debt for millions of people, and up to $20,000 of debt for those who received Pell Grants.
Washington Examiner
Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
Pollster Nate Silver admits Biden’s student loan handout is ‘transactional’ policy to buy Democratic votes
On Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver claimed President Joe Biden’s student loan handout was a "transactional" policy primarily favoring young, educated Democrats. He added the point that Trump enacted the same "transactional" style of policy with his tax cuts, though conservatives on Twitter disagreed. Silver’s initial...
‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Slam Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness as ‘Buying Votes’
As expected, the hosts of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” were none too pleased with Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan that was announced on Wednesday. According to the hosts, it’s just a means for the president to buy votes, and it flies in the face of personal financial choices.
CNBC
Student loan forgiveness decision will come 'before Aug. 31,' Biden administration confirms: What you need to know
Aug. 31 is an important date for millions of Americans with federal student loans — it's not just the day the pause on payments is set to expire, but also the deadline by which President Joe Biden will decide on broader federal student loan forgiveness. That's at least according...
Biden set to announce plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt Wednesday
Biden has faced rising pressure from progressive Democrats to grant loan forgiveness. Critics say it could accelerate inflation.
Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions explained
President Biden is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of eligible Americans. Here's what you need to know.
Biden's student loan forgiveness is a good start, but it falls short for borrowers like me
What Americans really need is a massive educational reform where a debt-free higher education isn't reserved for the already rich.
FOXBusiness
Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all
President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Commentator reacts to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
President Biden announced a federal student loan relief plan that includes forgiving up to $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year. CNN commentator Catherine Rampell and CNN business correspondent Rahel Solomon share their reactions.
Next steps for borrowers following student loan forgiveness decision
The Biden administration's latest plan on student loan debt could provide relief to up to 43 million Americans. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss loan forgiveness eligibility and next steps for borrowers.
Essence
President Biden Is Wiping Away $10,000 For Student Loan Borrowers—Extends Moratorium to December
The President addresses student loan debt in new decision to forgive $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year. While on the presidential campaign trail, much of the POTUS’s platform centered on growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out. Looks like President Biden is making good on his promise based on his latest announcement on student loan relief.
White House says student loan forgiveness plan will cost $24 billion a year
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. plan announced this week to forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students will cost roughly $24 billion a year assuming that three quarters of those eligible take up the offer, the White House said.
