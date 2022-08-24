Read full article on original website
Cambria County multi-road resurfacing project to begin
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start Tuesday, September 6, on a project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships, Cambria County. Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work on the project that is for the pavement preservation of three roads: […]
butlerradio.com
Road Work Coming To Rt. 228 Ramp
Motorists in Cranberry Township should be aware of road work beginning today as construction crews will be working on the ramp from Interstate 79 northbound to Route 228. Starting at 7 a.m. weather permitting, the shoulder and right lane of I-79 off-ramp will be closed. Traffic delays are expected and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville
Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Leechburg’s Doreen Smeal is on a mission to make the town the most it can be
Doreen Smeal could have used all the free time she had after retiring four years ago to do the things she put off while commuting daily for 39 years to her banking job in Pittsburgh. And while the Leechburg native carves out time to spend with her grandchildren and pursue...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported when school bus collides with car in Springdale
No injuries were reported after a small school bus collided with a car on Pittsburgh Street in Springdale. Several fire firetrucks from the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene along with the Springdale Police Department and Lower Valley EMS. Springdale Police Capt. Derek Dayoub said the ABC Transit...
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive
Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Megabus to expand Pittsburgh service to Buffalo, Central Pa.
A new public transit connection is coming to Pittsburgh thanks to a recently announced partnership between low-cost bus service provider Megabus and Fullington Trailways, a transit service based out of Clearfield County in Central Pennsylvania. The new daily passenger bus service starts on Sept. 1 and will connect Pittsburgh to...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
Ribbon cutting held for new Moonlit Burger location in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A local burger joint known for its “smash burgers” has officially opened its second location in Allegheny County. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new Moonlit Burger on Duquesne University’s campus. This Forbes Avenue location is the second in the area. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg barber opts for retirement after more than 60 years in business
Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.
bobscaping.com
Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged
Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note
Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
butlerradio.com
Police Charge Man In Hit-And-Run Crash
A local man is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday (8/24) in the parking lot of the Lyn Mar Plaza. Shortly after 3 p.m. a pickup truck operated by 50-year-old David Konar of...
