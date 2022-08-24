Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO