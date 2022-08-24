Read full article on original website
Related
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
ZDNet
Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later
When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
ZDNet
How to change your Gmail inbox layout (and why you might want to)
For many, the default Gmail layout is fine. It works, so why bother changing it? To others, however, there's always a better way of doing things -- or at least a way that better suits their needs. And although the out-of-the-box Gmail layout might be easy on the eyes, it might not be the most efficient way of interacting.
ZDNet
New 'smart sock,' camera and app let you track your baby's sleep and heart rate in real time
If you are a new parent, you know how valuable keeping track of your baby's health is. From baby monitors to baby guards, as a new parent, you want to make sure your baby is thriving at all times. Today, Anker's baby brand eufy dropped the eufy S340 Smart Sock, an innovative product that can give you new tools for tracking your baby's wellness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Gamers: The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset just hit its lowest price ever
Gamers who despise cords tangling their gaming rigs, take note of this deal. The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset just dropped to its lowest price ever. You can score this headset at 31% off for only $139. The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is a headset designed for PC gamers...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
yankodesign.com
These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future
With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
ZDNet
Save money and time with this discounted voice transcription tool
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's become common for many of us to deal with professional meetings and educational courses remotely, making it crucial to record audio, so important items don't get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the ensuing transcription process can be tedious and time-consuming unless you have the right tools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Digital photo frames that are actually really nice (and, yes, they're still a thing)
While a picture is worth a thousand words, you probably have more than one meaningful photo you want to showcase in your home or office. Instead of just placing one or two photos in a frame, a digital picture frame cycles through all of your photos, so you can relive your most memorable moments over and over.
ZDNet
How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on macOS
Although I rely heavily on Google Docs, it's not the only office suite I use. There are many times throughout the day when I have to depend on a locally installed office suite to do specific things. One such instance is when I am collaborating with editors who are using MS Office, and the document cannot be trusted to go through the Google Drive reformatting from .docx to the Google format and back again. In those situations, I depend on an open-source, free office suite, named LibreOffice.
ZDNet
Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes
Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
ZDNet
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Pixel Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro: The battle of the best earbuds
Samsung, Google, and Apple compete on many different fronts every single day. But more recently, the three tech giants have become competitors with one another when it comes to high-end wireless earbuds. Samsung's latest entry is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while Google joined in on the fun with the...
Astronomy.com
What are wormholes? An astrophysicist explains these shortcuts through space-time
What are wormholes and do they exist? – Chinglembi D., age 12, Silchar, Assam, India. Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
ZDNet
Breeze through a lifetime of PDF tasks for only $40
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Most of us have experienced the frustration of needing information for a document that is only found in a PDF. While free online PDF converters are available, it's inconvenient to go looking for them every time you need one, even if it's not that frequent. Plus, it's not only just converting text; you may need to extract information from a PDF image or want to separate a single page; the list goes on and on.
ZDNet
This Panasonic full frame mirrorless camera deal includes free 85mm lens, savings of at least $300
If you're on the hunt for a new camera ahead of Labor Day, both B&H and Amazon are offering a Panasonic Lumix full-frame mirrorless camera for a discount, with an S Series 85mm lens thrown in. Normally, you could expect to pay the better part of $2000 alone for the...
ZDNet
Save $300 on Babbel Language Learning with this limited-time deal
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The thought of learning a new language can be intimidating, and if your motivation to do so is due to upcoming international travel, then it can become quite stressful dealing with that time crunch. Fortunately, modern advancements have made linguistic discoveries more accessible and understandable than ever before, and Babbel Language Learning is leading the way.
ZDNet
Why these mini V-mount batteries are better than power banks for photographers and drone pilots
You can buy a power bank for a few bucks. And it might work. If you're lucky. Then you can buy a decent power bank from companies such as Anker or Zendure and get a product that'll cost you more money, but you know it's going to work, work well, and give you years of service.
Recon's new eVTOL doesn't require a pilot's license
The Recon, a one-passenger eVTOL multi-copter aircraft manufactured by The U.S.-based company Ryse Aerotech, undertook its first human flight test in June. While the eVTOL is not designed for urban use or commuting and aims at farmers and ranchers, the Recon is pitched as a buy 'n' fly ultralight aircraft with no requirement for a pilot license.
ZDNet
Businesses need DevOps to be competitive but must follow best practices to minimize risk
Software development and IT operations, known together as DevOps, play a crucial role in modern application development. DevOps is based on a set of continuous delivery principles for creating a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software. The concept of DevOps has been around for the better part of a decade....
ZDNet
How to get (great) free books on Kindle
If you're a bookworm, you're likely aware that getting free books is a double-edged sword. Free books sound like a great thing, right? The problem is that books you get for free sometimes aren't the best, hence the double-edged sword thing. But getting good books -- no, great books for free is actually possible on a Kindle, and there are several ways to do it.
Comments / 0