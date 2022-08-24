ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later

When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to change your Gmail inbox layout (and why you might want to)

For many, the default Gmail layout is fine. It works, so why bother changing it? To others, however, there's always a better way of doing things -- or at least a way that better suits their needs. And although the out-of-the-box Gmail layout might be easy on the eyes, it might not be the most efficient way of interacting.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Bluetooth 5 0#Android Phone#Design#Zdnet
yankodesign.com

These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future

With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
DESIGN
ZDNet

Save money and time with this discounted voice transcription tool

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's become common for many of us to deal with professional meetings and educational courses remotely, making it crucial to record audio, so important items don't get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the ensuing transcription process can be tedious and time-consuming unless you have the right tools.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ZDNet

How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on macOS

Although I rely heavily on Google Docs, it's not the only office suite I use. There are many times throughout the day when I have to depend on a locally installed office suite to do specific things. One such instance is when I am collaborating with editors who are using MS Office, and the document cannot be trusted to go through the Google Drive reformatting from .docx to the Google format and back again. In those situations, I depend on an open-source, free office suite, named LibreOffice.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes

Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
ELECTRONICS
Astronomy.com

What are wormholes? An astrophysicist explains these shortcuts through space-time

What are wormholes and do they exist? – Chinglembi D., age 12, Silchar, Assam, India. Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

Breeze through a lifetime of PDF tasks for only $40

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Most of us have experienced the frustration of needing information for a document that is only found in a PDF. While free online PDF converters are available, it's inconvenient to go looking for them every time you need one, even if it's not that frequent. Plus, it's not only just converting text; you may need to extract information from a PDF image or want to separate a single page; the list goes on and on.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Save $300 on Babbel Language Learning with this limited-time deal

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The thought of learning a new language can be intimidating, and if your motivation to do so is due to upcoming international travel, then it can become quite stressful dealing with that time crunch. Fortunately, modern advancements have made linguistic discoveries more accessible and understandable than ever before, and Babbel Language Learning is leading the way.
EDUCATION
Interesting Engineering

Recon's new eVTOL doesn't require a pilot's license

The Recon, a one-passenger eVTOL multi-copter aircraft manufactured by The U.S.-based company Ryse Aerotech, undertook its first human flight test in June. While the eVTOL is not designed for urban use or commuting and aims at farmers and ranchers, the Recon is pitched as a buy 'n' fly ultralight aircraft with no requirement for a pilot license.
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

How to get (great) free books on Kindle

If you're a bookworm, you're likely aware that getting free books is a double-edged sword. Free books sound like a great thing, right? The problem is that books you get for free sometimes aren't the best, hence the double-edged sword thing. But getting good books -- no, great books for free is actually possible on a Kindle, and there are several ways to do it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy