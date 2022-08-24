ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert issued for Layton man possibly hitchhiking to Vegas

By Spencer Burt
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGqNY_0hSssEF600

LAYTON, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing Utah man who has Alzheimer's and schizophrenia, and he may be suicidal.

Travis William Hicks, 57, was last seen Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road in Layton. Police said they believe he is heading toward Las Vegas and may be hitchhiking.

According to the alert, Hicks has Alzheimer's, a traumatic brain injury, schizophrenia, and heart issues. It said he is suicidal, but he had not mentioned any specific "means" before he left.

Hicks was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue poncho and green shoes. He is 5'7", 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Layton Police at 801-497-8300.

A previous Silver Alert was issued for Hicks in June as well. He was later found safe in Kansas .

